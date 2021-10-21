Paint a pumpkin
Come paint a pumpkin and experiment with watercolor pencils. Instructor Jenny Bauer will guide you as you draw and paint your pumpkin and give you tips on using this medium. Class will be held on Thursday, October 21st from 10 am – 12 pm at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Fee is $20 and all materials will be provided. Select “Book A Class” on our website, www.artslivingston.org, or if paying at the door please call 225-664-1168 and register before-hand. For ages 15 and up.
Pumpkin Patch
The City of Walker has officially opened its first-ever pumpkin patch, which will be open over the next month. The pumpkin patch is at Sidney Hutchinson Park, located at 30500 Corbin Avenue. Sales from the pumpkin patch will go toward Challengers Program, an adaptive recreational sports league. Hours of operation for the pumpkin patch will be from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. It officially opened on Oct. 15 and will be open until Nov. 12.
“Animals in Art” Exhibit
It’s time to put man’s best friend in the spotlight with our “Animals in Art” Exhibit. October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” and we want you to join us in celebrating our furry friends through art. Support this amazing cause and come visit the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit will be on display from September 8th – October 30th. A gallery reception will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am till 2 pm. The Denham Springs Animal Shelter will be present for pet adoptions along with other vendors. Call 225-664-1168 for more information or visit our website artslivingston.org. To find out more about on Adopt a Shelter Dog Month search #adoptashelterdogmonth.
Art Escape
Do you want to talk about art, look at art or create art? Escape those every day cares and worries for a couple of hours and join us at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery! Bring a work in progress or start a new project. Learn to use a new medium each month. Work at your own pace. An artist will be on hand to assist. Because of social distancing, we are limited on space. Call during office hours and reserve a spot. Art Escape will be held the first and third Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. beginning in October. No fee for October. Contact the Arts Council of Livingston Parish during office hours to register: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday; and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in Denham Springs. For more information, visit www.artslivingston.org, email info@artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Women’s Leadership Award nominations
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the “Livingston Women’s Leadership Award,” recognizing women of excellence who live, work and/or volunteer in Livingston Parish. Nominations for the awards are open now through Thursday, October 21, 2021. This award is presented to women ages 18 and older and is intended to recognize the women of Livingston Parish who have achieved professional excellence, contribute their time to improving the quality of life in Livingston Parish and actively lead in making Livingston Parish better. Eligible candidates may nominate themselves or be nominated by a professional or volunteer reference. The nomination process includes submitting a recommendation and a completed online nomination form to the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. All nominees will be required to complete an application form to continue their eligibility for the award. Nomination forms for the awards can be found online through the Livingston Parish Chamber’s events calendar on the website, livingstonparishchamber.org. Nominations will be accepted until midnight on October 21, 2021. Winners will be presented at a special event in December. The Livingston Parish Chamber is proud to be able to honor these leading women.
Thanksgiving and Christmas Food baskets/gifts
St. Vincent de Paul Care Center is offering Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets and a gift program for those in need. To apply, you must attend a screening at Immaculate Conception Church, located at 865 Hatchell Lane on Saturday Oct. 23, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. First-come, first-serve basis for 160 Thanksgiving food baskets or 160 Christmas food baskets and/or gifts for 100 families. Those applying for the gift program for kids 12 and under must have custody and bring their birth certificate, social security card, or report card for each child. Picture ID, power bill, rent receipt (or mortgage statement for your address in your name), and proof of income (food stamp report works as well) for all in household. Those unable to stand for a long time are asked to bring portable chairs. Anyone with questions can call 665-1623.
Walker Veterans Parade, Fall Festival
The City of Walker will host a Veterans’ Parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will start at Walker High School on Burgess, go to Highway 447, turn on Florida Boulevard, turn on Palmetto, and end at the school. A free meal will be served to veterans at the Walker Community Center, located at 30225 Corbin Avenue. Following the parade, the City of Walker will host a Fall Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park with games, face painting, pony rides, farmers market, Clifton Brown and Rusty Bucket Band, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and Trunk or Treating at dark. Those interested in being in the parade are told to contact Sam Caruso at (225) 274-5800 or samcaruso488@gmail.com.
Fifth Sunday activities
Historic Macedonia Baptist Church, Hwy 1036, Holden, will host Fifth Sunday activities on October 31. Service begins at 11:00 AM. Come enjoy a service of old fashion hymn singing and guest musicians, Service will be followed by a time of fellowship and dinner on the grounds. For more information contact the pastor, Rev. Roger Dunlap 225-664-4448.
Livingston Parish Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meet next on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s, located at 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs. The service of military veterans will be recognized. The public and local veterans are invited to attend.
Christmas in the Village
After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, Christmas in the Village is back. The City of Denham Springs has released its schedule for the annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a full slate of holiday events that will run in downtown Denham Springs Nov. 26 - Dec. 11. The program will include the Lighting of Old City Hall and the Christmas Tree, an all-day open house, a Christmas parade, Chef’s Evening, Christmas caroling, a live nativity scene, and the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, a new addition this year. Festivities kick off with the Lighting of Old City Hall on Friday, Nov. 26. The festivities will carry over to Saturday, Nov. 27, for the all-day Christmas Open House. After the open house, the next event comes when Denham Springs Main Street hosts its annual Holiday Chef’s Evening and Wine Tasting on Thursday, Dec. 2. The Christmas in the Village festivities will then feature a nativity scene on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club will hold its Lighting of the Christmas Tree at Train Station Park on Thursday, Dec. 9. Two days later, holiday-decorated cars and floats will hit the streets for the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11. The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will perform following the Christmas parade. For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.com.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.