Two of Livingston Parish’s most well-known entertainers are teaming up to raise money for a cause.
Podcaster Woody Overton and The Chase Tyler Band will headline this weekend’s Third Annual Krewe Bash, which aims to raise money and awareness for the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA).
The evening of entertainment will include a live podcast, drawings, and live music. All proceeds will go toward LOPA, whose core purpose is “Making Life Happen” by saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation, according to its website.
Overton, a former detective who hosts the award-winning “Real Life, Real Crime” podcast, will host the event on Saturday, Feb. 5, at The Basin in Baton Rouge, located at 336 N. Third Street.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets are $40 each. Tickets can be bought at the door or by clicking here.
Overton, who will serve as grand marshal for the Krewe of Denham Springs’ Mardi Gras parade, recently took to social media to urge people to come to what promises to be “a good old south Louisiana throw down.”
“If you made it before, you know it’s a party,” Overton said on his Facebook page.
Overton, who will perform a live podcast for the audience, said the event will raffle off more than $20,000 in prizes. Raffle tickets are now on sale for $15 each or 10 for $100.
Those interested in buying raffle tickets can do so at the following link: https://www.realliferealcrime.com/feeds/krewe-bash-raffle-ticket?req_type=html&k=d15ddf5c.
After the drawings, The Chase Tyler Band will hit the stage while Overton signs autographs and takes photos with fans.
“It’s gonna be a great weekend,” Overton said. “I love and appreciate each and every one of y'all. Come and celebrate with us. It’s gonna be a good old south Louisiana throw down.”
There will also be a VIP event Friday night at The Basin in which Overton will greet fans and take photos before a silent auction is held.
Some of the prizes include a 65-quart Yeti, two $50 gift certificates from Buddy’s BBQ, two float seats on the “Real Life, Real Crime” float in the Denham Springs Mardi Gras parade, and a charcuterie board made by a fan from Alabama. People can also buy $1 tickets for a chance to win a $600 rod-and-reel set from Captain Calvin Duvall.
