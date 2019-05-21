LIVINGSTON – A Livingston Parish School Board committee voted 3-1 on Tuesday to recommend the full board approve a Denham Springs business request to be part of the state Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).
The Budget/Goals Committee vote came after almost two hours of discussion on Gator Millworks’ request, which would mean a return of some taxes paid on the construction of its new facility on Florida Boulevard.
Committee members Buddy Mincey Jr., Jan Benton and Jeff Cox voted yes. Brad Sharp cast the lone no vote.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor questioned the cost versus benefits during the 10-year period when 80 percent of the taxes are exempt.
“Eighty percent of your budget comes from the state so everything we give up here, it hurts,” Taylor said.
Taylor said using the numbers provided by Gator Millworks, during the 10 years the tax exemption is in place, the School Board would receive $474,000.
“In that same 10-year, you give up $727,896,” he said.
“We have a difference of philosophy,” the assessor said later in the meeting.
“I have to look at it as losing $727,000.
“I’ve been doing this for 19 years,” Taylor said about being an assessor. “The project is not a situation where we’re saying we don’t want your ITEP. We’re saying the numbers don’t work.”
“Don’t take any of our examinations and questions as a condemnation of the application or the company,” said Devin Gregoire, one of three other board members who attended the meeting and joined in the discussions.
“We have to do our due diligence,” he said.
“I have to make a decision not based on the numbers but on who you are in the parish and how your business affects the parish.”
The discussion can continue at Thursday’s scheduled School Board meeting, when the committee will submit its report and the full board will vote.
The Livingston Economic Development Council (LEDC) president, David Bennett, was the first speaker, describing Gator Millworks and the impact of its expansion.
Gator Millworks, which moved to Denham Springs in 1994, employs more than 40 people and has an annual payroll of $2.3 million, Bennett said.
It is investing $6.9 million into the facility, which will crate 45 construction jobs with a $2.1 million payroll.
The company will add five new employees with an average salary of $50,000.
Later in the meeting, it was revealed that Gator Millworks had already hired 10 new employees.
Louisiana Economic Development has reviewed the ITEP application and the Board of Commerce and Industry has approved it, he said. The LEDC board of directors also provided a letter of recommendation.
Sheriff Jason Ard, who attended the meeting, told the committee that he has approved the request. The Livingston Parish Council still has to consider the company’s request.
