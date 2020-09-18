(The Center Square) – An additional 860,000 workers filed new claims for unemployment last week, down 33,000 from the prior week as the overall unemployment rate continues to fall.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data, continuing claims, which count those who have filed at least two weeks in a row, fell to about 12.6 million, a drop of 916,000 from the previous week.
In late March, when government restrictions shutting down businesses deemed nonessential to help slow the spread of COVD-19 were first put into place, weekly unemployment claims peaked at more than 6 million.
The 860,000 new claims for the week ending Sept. 12 mark the third consecutive week that new claims fell below the million mark.
From March through early August, new weekly claims were in the millions. But in four of the last six weeks, the number fell below a million, signalling a slow economic recovery.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.6 percent for the week ending September 5, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate," the labor department reported. "The previous week's rate was revised up by 0.1 from 9.2 to 9.3 percent."
California once again led the nation in the number of new claims filed at 230,225.
Fewer Louisiana residents claimed unemployment benefits last week than the week before, though claims still are much higher than in a typical year, the Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Thursday.
New unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Sept. 12 dropped to 16,182, compared to 24,566 the week before. For a comparison from before the COVID-19 pandemic, during the week ending Sept. 14, 2019, 1,806 initial claims were filed, the LWC says.
Calcasieu Parish residents made 2,513 new claims, the most of any parish by far. Calcasieu, along with more sparsely populated Cameron Parish, took a direct hit from Hurricane Laura.
The construction sector led the way for new claims, followed by accommodation/food services and arts, entertainment and recreation.
Continued claims for last week decreased to 250,244 from the previous week’s total of 256,184. State residents made 14,792 continued claims during the week ending Sept. 14, 2019.
Also on Thursday, the Workforce Commission apologized for mistakenly sending overpayment notices earlier this month to about 7,600 beneficiaries. The vast majority of those who received notices don’t actually owe the state anything.
The LWC said it is working with its vendor to resolve what it described as a “technical issue.”
