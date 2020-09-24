(The Center Square) – About 870,000 workers filed new unemployment claims last week, a slight increase from the week prior though the overall unemployment rate continues its slow decline.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.6% for the week ending Sept. 12, with 12.58 million workers filing continued claims for benefits.
That's down 0.1 percentage points from the week ending Sept. 5.
In the week ending Sept. 19, 870,000 new claims were filed, up about 4,000 claims from the revised numbers for the week of Sept. 12, according to the labor department.
In late March, when government restrictions shutting down businesses deemed nonessential to help slow the spread of COVD-19 were first put into place, new weekly unemployment claims peaked at more than 6 million.
California, as it has through most of the pandemic, once again led states in new claims last week, with 230,443.
In the Baton Rouge metro area, overall unemployment claims dipped below 40,000 to 39,942 in the nine-parish region. Livingston Parish, although second in population, has now fallen well behind Ascension in terms of overall unemployment - with 4,855 to 5,161, respectively.
Data is reflected as of Sep. 12, due to Department of Labor guidelines.
