Ryan Harrington can’t wait to go to a music festival again, something he hasn’t been able to do in months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s also eager to walk into work unafraid of contracting the virus, one that has already killed more than 320,000 people nationwide, including more than 6,800 in Louisiana.
Most importantly, he’s ready to feel like less of a threat when he goes around his mother, Cathy.
He took a big step toward all three last week.
Harrington was one of several staff members at North Oaks Health System in Hammond who received their first COVID-19 vaccination, the beginning of a months-long process that experts say will put the pandemic in “the rearview mirror.”
The vaccines were delivered to North Oaks last Wednesday, arriving in unassuming cardboard boxes that were rolled through the hospital before workers placed the doses inside their ultra-cold freezers.
“Today is a historic day at North Oaks,” said Dr. Robert Peltier, chief medical officer, the day North Oaks administered its first round of vaccinations.
The first person at North Oaks to receive a vaccination was Sarah Landry, a critical care nurse who rolled up her sleeve at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17. Landry said the vaccination “only took a few minutes, and it was not painful,” though her right arm got “a little sore” about an hour after the injection, not unlike her annual flu shot.
But like so many other healthcare workers who have battled COVID-19 for nearly 10 months, Landry was eager to receive the vaccine, and the momentary discomfort was well worth it to protect herself and her loved ones.
“I got the vaccine to protect my dad who is at risk because of his kidney disease,” Landry said. “After the pandemic is over, I’m really excited to be able to travel with my family and take my baby to meet relatives out-of-state.
“We definitely won’t be taking family time for granted in 2021.”
Louisiana began administering its first doses of Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine last week, shortly after Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accepted an advisory committee’s recommendation that the vaccine may be given to people 16 and older.
Redfield’s announcement, which came two days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization for the first COVID-19 vaccine, paved the way for the vaccine to be administered in the U.S.
The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine went toward the state’s healthcare and emergency medical services workers who have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since March.
That includes Harrington, a nurse in the emergency department at North Oaks.
Though he hasn’t tested positive himself, Harrington said he has treated “tons” of COVID-19 patients over the last several months. As of last week, North Oaks President/Chief Executive Officer Michele Sutton said the hospital was serving 50 COVID-19 positive patients, down from a peak of 66 earlier in the pandemic.
“What a crazy year,” Harrington said in a message to The News.
Harrington posted a lengthy message on his Facebook page shortly after his vaccination, calling it a “very exciting day” and thanking “all of the people who worked so hard to make this vaccine a reality.”
A self-described music lover who loves attending festivals in New Orleans, Harrington said he symbolically wore a Voodoo Fest T-shirt during the injection and encouraged others to share what things they’re looking forward to doing when the pandemic is over.
That end, Harrington believes, is in sight: He called the vaccine “a big step toward normalcy” and encouraged others to get theirs as soon as it’s available to them.
“I know a lot of people are nervous about the vaccine, but so many brilliant, well-intentioned people have worked really hard to make it happen,” Harrington said.
As of Monday, around 30 percent of North Oaks’ 2,500 staff members have been vaccinated or are scheduled to receive theirs, according to public relations coordinator Melanie Zaffuto. That number is expected to grow as more doses roll into the state.
Several North Oaks staffers shared personal stories revealing why they wanted the vaccine, which were posted on the hospital’s Facebook page along with a series of photos.
Many, such as Heather Koepp, said they did it for their families. In Koepp’s case, it was for her mother, her only living parent.
“There is no substitute for the human touch,” said Koepp, program director at North Oaks School Of Radiologic Technology. “There are times that there are no words, so instead quietly holding someone’s hand brings them comfort; or a great big hug to show your love or appreciation for someone. Those are the things I miss the most and can’t wait to do, again. And we will do those again.”
Peltier, who has led the hospital’s COVID-19 response, was one of the first to receive a vaccination, saying he wanted to “put my money where my mouth is.”
“I’ve been talking to staff and doctors who have all come to me to ask me what I thought about the vaccine,” he said in a video. “I told them scientifically what I think and told them they should all make their own decision, but when I say I’m taking it, I’ll take it.”
On Sunday, the Louisiana Department of Health said it expects to receive 28,275 doses this week of the Pfzier vaccine, which requires a second dose 21 days after the first.
The state is also bracing for the arrival of 79,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was recently authorized for emergency use. The Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose 28 days after the first but doesn’t need ultra-cold storage, will go toward the residents and staff long-term care facilities and to Tier 2 hospitals and pre-hospital medical responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
