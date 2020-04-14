Johnny Costanza was always happy, always smiling.
He didn’t have an enemy, his son Cody said, and he loved people, always one “to talk to anyone about anything.”
He was a jolly person and someone who could get “very loud,” even obnoxious at times, though “in a goofy, teddy bear sort of way,” his daughter Danielle said.
Both children said they will always remember the way their father laughed, a big, hearty outburst that no one could mistake.
“If you ever met him, you immediately knew his loud laugh,” Cody said. “He was just like a big teddy bear who would give the shirt off of his back to you. He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was just an all-around good person.”
A Denham Springs resident, Costanza became one of the most recent casualties of the novel coronavirus, passing away on Monday less than two weeks after he was admitted to Our Lady of the Lake.
He’s the second identified person from Livingston Parish to fall to the deadly disease, which has claimed the lives of at least 880 people in Louisiana, including a reported three locally.
Costanza was 56 when he passed away, leaving behind a host of family members and friends who have flooded Facebook with their condolences and memories of “the giant teddy bear” in the last 24 hours.
“He was an extremely happy person,” Cody said. “Just a great person. I don’t know what else to say. I’m lost for words.”
Hours before the Department of Health reported there were more than 21,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, Cody and Danielle were being informed that their father had passed. Cody got the call from his uncle, Costanza’s brother, around 9:25 a.m. Danielle said her phone call came less than 30 minutes later.
Except for the doctors and nurses, Costanza was alone in his final moments.
“He was by himself,” Danielle said.
Costanza’s passing capped off a stressful period for his loved ones, who watched as his situation gradually deteriorated over his final few weeks.
Costanza was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, April 4, but his son said he had been experiencing some of the COVID-19 symptoms for more than a week before that. Cody recalled inviting his father to dinner the weekend before he was admitted, only for Costanza to decline.
“He told me he was sick and didn’t want to leave the house, so I offered to bring the food to his home and not get anywhere near him,” Cody said. “He told me what his symptoms were, and I told him he needed to go to the hospital.”
Costanza went to the hospital the following Monday and was diagnosed with a sinus infection. The next night, his temperature rose to 104 degrees. The fever would fluctuate over the next few days, “going up and down, up and down,” Cody said.
Around the same time, Costanza started experiencing “intense coughing” that was beginning to affect his breathing, another symptom of COVID-19.
Eventually, Costanza went to see his primary physician, who told him to go to the ER “immediately.” He was tested for COVID-19 when he arrived at The Lake in Baton Rouge and immediately placed in the COVID unit.
The results of the positive test didn’t come back for about six days, Cody said. During that time, Costanza was also diagnosed with pneumonia, a common side effect of the novel coronavirus.
The day Costanza arrived at The Lake was the last day Cody and Danielle spoke to him.
Danielle said her father called her back after she had been “blowing up” his phone the entire day. Her father never spoke to her of his symptoms, and she didn’t find out until he was on his way to the emergency room.
During their conversation, Danielle recalled telling him that she loved him and that she’d cook and bring meals to his doorstep whenever he went back home. The conversation didn’t last long.
“I just told him I loved him and he was gonna come home and I would take care of him, even if I had to be distant,” she said, choking up. “I told him he wouldn’t have to worry about anything, that I’d take care of him.”
When Cody got a hold of his father, he didn’t think it would be the last time they spoke, but it seemed that Costanza did.
“His words to me were, ‘Everyone that gets sent to the hospital at my age with pneumonia don’t make it out,’” Cody recalled. “He told me he loved me… and to keep praying. Those were his last words to me.
“Once his cell phone died, I never spoke to him again.”
Costanza was in the hospital for nine days, and his body gradually broke down during his stay. His oxygen levels would lower if he didn’t have assistance, and while he slept he would rip off his oxygen masks, requiring doctors to place him in a medically-induced coma and put him on a ventilator.
At one point, doctors decided to try dialysis, but Costanza’s body kept rejecting it. On Sunday, he went into cardiac arrest from the treatment and doctors had to revive him. Later that night, Danielle’s uncle called and said her father had less than 36 hours to live.
He died the next morning, around 9 a.m.
“I got the phone call around 9:52,” said Danielle, who posted a photo of her father on her Facebook page Monday morning with the caption, “I love you Daddy and will miss you so so much.”
On Tuesday, the family was scheduled to hold a video conference to discuss funeral arrangements, made all the more difficult by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order that requires funerals to be held to less than 10 people.
Speaking with The News the day their father died, both Cody and Danielle hoped their father’s story would stress to people the importance of adhering to the mitigation measures from health officials, who have repeatedly preached social distancing, staying at home, and practicing proper hygiene.
“It’s definitely no joke,” Cody said.
Added Danielle: I don’t think people are taking it as seriously as they should. I can tell you it’s serious. So stay at home and keep away. That’s really the only way to stop spreading this.”
