The Creole House Museum, located at 16021 La Hwy. 16 in French Settlement, was formally the Decareaux House. The house is made out of cypress and is typical of the dwellings built in the area during the late 1800s.
After the cancellation of its biggest annual fundraiser due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French Settlement Historical Society has found another way to bring in funds for its treasured museum.
This year, the Historical Society is selling raffle tickets to raise money for the Creole House Museum, which has been under the organization’s care since the 1970s.
The raffle will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, and those interested in purchasing a ticket can contact the “French Settlement Historical Society” page on Facebook. Winners don’t have to be present.
The raffle tickets are being sold after the Creole Festival, which serves as the museum’s only annual fundraiser, was cancelled last month, one of several holiday events in Livingston Parish and across the state nixed because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Though it varies from year to year, Kim Aydell of the Historical Society said the Creole Festival usually brings in enough money to cover the upkeep of the museum, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
“It varies each year, but we generally get $5,000 from it,” she said. “Luckily, we’ve been doing well with ticket sales. We’d like that to continue.”
The house was later purchased by the Village of French Settlement and used as its Town Hall until the new Town Hall was built. The French Settlement Historical Society took over maintenance of the house in 1977 and turned it into a museum.
Now, the building houses numerous items from throughout the village’s history as well as genealogy charts documenting the families of the local people. People also use it for photo shoots for weddings, birthday parties, and other special occasions.
Pictured below is some of what there is to find when visiting the Creole House Museum:
