Exactly one year ago, Laine Hardy almost blacked out.

With confetti falling and fans screaming moments after Ryan Seacrest called his name, Hardy was nearly speechless as the enormity of the moment sank in.

He had been rejected during his first run on American Idol, a sobering reminder that the shy teenager — who had beads of sweat pouring down his head during his first audition in New Orleans — wasn’t quite ready for the spotlight.

But after much practice, many performances, and a surprise audition 2,300 miles from home, Hardy came back better than ever.

And this time, he came out on top.

“I don't know how to feel right now,” an exhilarated Hardy said at the time. “I can’t feel anything.”

That was Hardy’s first response as the Season 17 winner of American Idol, which he won exactly one year ago today on May 19, 2019, a day that forever changed the life of the quiet “Bayou Boy” from Livingston Parish.

The victory was the highlight of a wild two-year ride for Hardy, who went from a local singer to a national star, known as much for his Southern charm and gravelly voice as for his stylish suit collection that even made Idol judge Lionel Richie jealous.

Hardy’s reign as the American Idol winner officially came to an end on Sunday, when 21-year-old subway singer Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz from Harlem was crowned the Season 18 winner.

But the “Hardy Party” isn’t over yet. In fact, it’s still going strong.

Hardy has been plenty busy since his crowning moment on Idol, continuing to entertain his legion of fans across the country.

Immediately after winning Idol, Hardy caught a red-eye that took him from Los Angeles to New York City for a slew of national television appearances on shows such as “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Over the following 12 months, Hardy completed a coast-to-coast nationwide tour, filmed a web series documenting his life, made other nationally-televised appearances, signed a major record deal, and most recently released his own original music.

“The last two and a half years have been pretty crazy,” Hardy told The News on the eve of the Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash, which drew thousands to North Park in Denham Springs last September. “My life has changed entirely since then.”

Hardy officially released his debut music in early April, when Hollywood Records made available “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” on all streaming platforms. The biographical songs, which detail Hardy’s deep Louisiana roots, were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with country stars such as Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.

Hardy also filmed a music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” taking people on a tour through the swamps and backwoods of Livingston Parish.

“I hope these songs give you an idea of where I grew up on the Bayou, running through the fields with my cousins and fishing on Lake Maurepas,” Hardy said when his new music was released April 10.

“Louisiana is always going to be in my heart, and I want to just keep making Louisianans proud.”

To promote the new music, Hardy launched a virtual tour that started in April and will run through the end of May. So far, the tour has generated more than 1.5 million views online as Hardy performs his music and answers questions from the audience.

Hardy returned to his American Idol roots over the last two weeks, performing “Life Is A Highway” during the show’s Disney night episode. He came back a week later during the finale, when he and a host of other Idol alums joined Richie in a singing of “We are the World” in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Though Hardy’s time as the American Idol is over, his time in the spotlight is not, and he’s ready to see where it goes.

“I’ve really learned a lot,” Hardy said in a recent piece for Tremblay Magazine. “A lot about patience and being out on the road. It’s been a fun ride and can’t wait to see where we go.”

For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.