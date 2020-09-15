Fall Fest, one of two large-scale annual shopping festivals in the Denham Springs Antique Village, has been cancelled due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, according to organizer Al Bye.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, Fall Fest will not be rescheduled, and the plan is “to regroup in 2021 and have a fantastic Spring Festival,” Bye said in an email.
“This is a huge disappointment to all of us but something we don’t have control of at this time,” said Bye, also president of the Denham Springs Merchants Association.
This marks the second cancellation for the Denham Springs Merchants Association, following Spring Fest in April.
Speaking to The News Tuesday afternoon, Bye said he met with Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry to go over the details of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase Three order, which is in effect until Oct. 9.
In the order, events such as “fairs and festivals” are prohibited, as well as social gatherings of more than 250 people.
Fall Fest and Spring Fest have drawn as many as 10,000 people in years past, making it an impossibility to carry on with the event without violating the state’s order, Bye said.
“It just wasn’t the right thing to do,” Bye said. “We normally have 8,000 or 10,000 people come through here, so we had to go ahead and pull the plug on it. We already had 160 vendors lined up and everything ready to go, so it was a sad decision.”
With Fall Fest officially cancelled, Bye said the plan is to “roll forward” and hope things get back to normal in time for Spring Fest in 2021.
“We’re just gonna have to pray that 2021 is better to us than 2020 has been,” Bye said.
