Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday said he was hopeful that the state can resume more normal Fourth of July celebrations this summer, but he noted that will depend on the status of the coronavirus pandemic both inside and outside the state.
“I hope we can get there,” Edwards told reporters during his weekly COVID-19 briefing. “Of course, that’s going to be borne out by the numbers. Not just on the uptake in vaccinations but what’s happening with percent positivity, new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”
Edwards remained the public that the pandemic “is global” and said it is important to gage what is going on outside the state as well as inside it.
“We can make improvements here, but ultimately, and I’m not saying this so everybody loses hopes, what happens… everywhere else is important ultimately to what happens here in the United States and Louisiana,” he said.
“But we’re responsible for ourselves right now, and if we’re slow to get the uptake we need on the vaccination, the longer it takes to get back to normal. But can we be there more or less by July the Fourth? I hope so.”
Edwards was asked the question one day after President Joe Biden warned Americans they may have to cancel “small” outdoor gatherings on the Fourth of July if there’s a slowdown of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Nearly all Independence Day celebrations were cancelled last summer due to the second surge of the virus, a scenario Biden is aiming to avoid this year. Though the president said the nation is “on track” for a closer to normal celebration this summer, he said there is still work to do.
“To celebrate our independence from this virus on July 4th with family and friends in small groups, we still have more to do in the months of May and June,” Biden said Wednesday. “We all need to mask up until the number of cases goes down, until everyone has a chance to get their shot.”
Edwards spoke to reporters less than a week before his current COVID-19 proclamation expires. The state entered Phase Three back in March following a three-month stay in a modified version of Phase Two that Edwards implemented in response to the state’s third COVID-19 surge.
The governor further loosened COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month following weeks of improvement in hospitalizations and vaccinations. The new order, which is in effect until April 28, eased restrictions on businesses and social gatherings to their relaxed state since the pandemic began, though it kept the state’s mask mandate in place.
When asked by a reporter if he could see himself lifting the mask mandate — a point of contention since it was implemented last summer — Edwards said he wouldn’t make any announcements until after receiving a briefing on gating criteria and recommendations from public health officials.
“Nothing’s off the table until after I receive a briefing and get recommendations and make a decision,” Edwards said.
Despite the overall gains of the last four months, officials have warned of a “potential fourth spike” with COVID-19 data showing early signs of worsening over the last few weeks.
Percent positivity, which reached a peak of 13.50 percent Dec. 31 - Jan. 6, dropped week-over-week before hitting a low of 2.20 percent March 25-31. However, it has increased in the last two weeks and was at 3.50 percent in the most recent report April 8-14.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer, said percent positivity is up in eight of the nine health regions and that half of the state’s parishes are in the top two risk categories for community spread.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, fell from 2,069 on Jan. 7 to 284 by April 10 — a drop of 1,785 in just over three months. But they have risen by 46 in the last two weeks.
Though he said it is “concerning” to see the early signs of a surge, Kanter said the recent increases are likely due to the more transmissible variants (such as the U.K. variant) rather than a loosening of restrictions.
Kanter said the U.K. variant is responsible for just over 33 percent of all COVID-19 in Louisiana, which is still less than the national average and less than nearby states such as Texas and Florida.
Despite the spread of the U.K. variant, Kanter noted that “we have a tool” against another surge “we did not have” before and said vaccinations are “the single best way to protect against this variant and protect the state against another surge.”
Next week, the state is expected to receive 119,730 first doses, not including another 60,000 doses available through the federal retail program.
“It is concerning to see the beginnings of a rebound, but what is reassuring is we have a tool we did not have the last time we had this conversation, and that is the vaccine,” he said. “We have enough supply for anyone who wants it in Louisiana right now. It is our opportunity and responsibility to use that right now.”
Despite the state opening eligibility to everyone 16 and older, COVID-19 vaccinations have waned recently, with just around 45,000 people getting their first shots last week. Kanter said the state didn't draw down all available doses last week as demand fell from previous weeks.
Across the country this past week, vaccinations dropped 11 percent from the previous week, Kanter said.
On Thursday, Louisiana surpassed 2.5 million administered vaccine doses. So far, more than 1.45 million residents have initiated a vaccine series (31.4 percent) while 1.1 million residents have completed a vaccine series (25.1 percent).
Kanter said the state has initiated a series in about 41 percent of people 18 and older and 74 percent of people 65 and older.
“Those are really encouraging numbers…. but still we have a long way to go,” Kanter said.
Kanter said the state is “entering another phase” in the vaccine rollout, one he described as “a more challenging phase.” While the state was limited by supply at the start of its rollout, demand is now the issue as hesitancy creeps in.
To combat that, the Bring Back Louisiana, the statewide grassroots effort to urge COVID-19 vaccines, will launch this weekend its first vaccination events in the nine pilot zip codes announced in March.
Since it launched, campaign volunteers have knocked on nearly 3,000 doors, handed out around 5,100 door hangers and flyers, made around 2,500 phone calls, and sent 17,440 text messages. Additionally, the campaign has sent nearly 105,000 pieces of direct mail to spread the word about the upcoming events.
Kanter also encouraged anyone with ideas to spur more vaccinations to reach out to the Department of Health.
“Now that we have a lot of supply, anyone who has the idea for a vaccine event… we would love to hear that and partner with them,” Kanter said.
Edwards urged people to contact their doctors if they have questions about the vaccines or to call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774. In two weeks, the hotline has fielded close to 2,000 calls and helped make nearly 650 vaccine appointments.
“The hesitancy is certainly an issue here and elsewhere,” Edwards said. “Because the longer it takes to get… to that percentage of people to be vaccinated, we know the longer it’s going to take to get back to normal the way we all know we want to.
“Quite frankly, we don’t end the pandemic [until enough people are vaccinated].”
