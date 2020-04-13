When the sheriff gives a task to one of his deputies, the answer is always “yes.”
So when Deputy Mia Terrell of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was told she was being given “a special assignment,” she didn’t hesitate, even before she knew what she’d be doing.
“They didn’t really tell us what we were doing,” Terrell said. “They just said, ‘We have a special assignment we need you to take care of.’ But when you work for the sheriff, the answer is ‘yes.’ You don’t say, ‘I can’t make it.’”
The assignment would take her on both land and on water over three days. The assignment would bring her to many communities and neighborhoods throughout the parish, from east to west. The assignment would be different from any other she had received since she started as a reserve deputy for the Sheriff’s Office in 2010.
The assignment: Bring the Easter Bunny to the children of Livingston Parish by being the Easter Bunny.
“When they told me what I’d be doing, I couldn’t wait to start,” she said.
Terrell and other LPSO deputies made the rounds across Livingston Parish last week to spread holiday cheer to families who were stuck at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
For three days, deputies dressed as the Easter Bunny and a slew of other characters and hit the streets — and in some cases, the water. They hopped from one town to the next, waving at children from the back of LPSO trucks and stopping to chat or take photos, albeit from a safe distance in adherence to calls for social distancing during the global pandemic.
The Sheriff’s Office constantly posted updates on its Facebook page to let families know where they were headed next. Lights flashed and sirens blared, signaling to children and families the arrival of the popular holiday character and the rest of the “COVID-19 blues fighting crew.”
LPSO deputies visited every community in the parish, covering several hundred miles from Thursday to Saturday of last week. The project was done to “spread cheer” to children who wouldn’t otherwise be able to see the popular holiday character amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Bass Pro Shops, the project was also a way for children bored at home to have some sense of normalcy during the public health emergency — and maybe even inspire hope, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
“We are going through trying times right now… [so] my inspiration for hosting the Easter Bunny and escorting him around the parish [was to] bring a smile to children’s faces and hopefully put a little hope in their hearts,” Ard said. “But, just as important as that, are the smiles on my deputies’ faces, as well, [and] putting a little hope in their hearts, too.”
It was certainly a return to some semblance of normalcy for Terrell, whose position typically has her around children on a regular basis.
Terrell was in her first year as a DARE officer before the coronavirus forced Gov. John Bel Edwards to close all schools statewide. She visited schools Monday through Thursday and taught as many as seven classes a day. Before that, she had served as a school resource officer (SRO).
The chance to be around children again was a welcomed surprise, she said.
“When you get in the classroom and you start interacting with the kids, if you have a lot on your mind, you completely forget about it because they start telling you stories about themselves,” she said. “They just blow your mind with the stuff they know.
“For me, it was a good way to get back and interact with them and see them happy and having a good time.”
Terrell said she thinks she spotted at least one of “my DARE kiddos” during her time as the Easter Bunny, though it was difficult to know for certain because of the costume.
“He was dabbing, so I was trying to dab back in the costume,” she said with a laugh. “I was just trying to communicate with the kids in their own languages. They speak in all kinds of languages, like with dancing and everything. So I was just trying to dance with them and not lose my bunny head.”
As happy as children were to see the Easter Bunny, deputies said their parents may have been even happier.
One deputy posted about the experience on his personal Facebook page, recalling how one family thanked them many times for allowing them to continue an annual tradition of taking a photo with the Easter Bunny.
Other parents offered deputies drinks and snacks (which they’d politely decline), and some neighborhoods even set a watch and formed their own parades behind the deputies. A few families drew chalk messages of thanks on their sidewalks.
“Just to see how happy it was making adults was special,” Terrell said. “There were probably more adults than kids that were happy about it. It made me happy to make other people happy, especially when they’re stuck in a house and they can’t go anywhere to see anybody.
“They made me happy, and I’m hoping we made them feel the same way.”
