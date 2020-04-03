Mason Sibley should be working on the set.

A senior at Springfield High, Sibley should be putting the finishing touches on his visual interpretation of Neverland, and the rest of the Springfield High School theatre department should be preparing for its spring production of “Peter Pan.”

Like he does every spring, Sibley should be using his artistic gifts — both on production design and on the stage — to bring joy to people looking for a brief escape from ordinary life.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic, which surged to 9,150 reported cases and 310 deaths in Louisiana on Thursday, has put a halt on ordinary life.

Schools and businesses alike are closed, congregating in groups of 10 or more is forbidden, and people are being told to stay indoors through a state-mandated “stay at home” order that will last until at least April 30.

It has Sibley and countless other seniors across the country wondering if they’ll even be able to graduate.

And on a more personal note, it has Sibley — who has produced elaborate sets for past Springfield High productions such as “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella” — unable to work on what would’ve been his last set as a high schooler.

However, he’s managed to find a new way to use his talents to spread joy.

A gifted artist who has illustrated multiple children’s books before graduating high school, Sibley recently created a mural in the Town of Springfield to uplift people’s spirits and encourage them to “shop local” amid the novel coronavirus.

Sibley created the mural on a vacant tackle and bait shop earlier this week, needing about six or so hours to make what he called “a symbol of hope.” In the mural, the Springfield High School bulldog mascot is seen wearing a letterman jacket while toting an American flag and a to-go order from the local restaurant.

Next to the SHS bulldog are two phrases: “Shop Local” and “Small Town Big Heart,” which became a local rallying cry following the Great Flood of 2016.

“I wanted it to serve as a symbol of hope,” Sibley said. “I just wanted to do something special for the town. I felt like I couldn’t do much here, just being an artist, but now that I found something I could do, I’m very happy about it.”

Sibley said the idea for the mural came from Josh Randall, a Springfield man whom many locals refer to as “Mr. Springfield.” Sibley said Randall reached out to him after seeing a few chalk illustrations of popular Disney characters Sibley recently did in his driveway at home.

“I wanted to do something during this time, but I didn’t know what I could do,” Sibley said. “Then Mr. Josh reached out to me and it seemed like the perfect idea.”

Sibley freehanded the entire mural over parts of two days, using spray paint for most of the piece while using acrylic paint and a brush on the outlines. He said the paint was donated by Circle A Hardware.

After finishing the SHS bulldog, Sibley said he added a letterman jacket to represent the Class of 2020, whose graduation ceremonies are in question following the global pandemic. He then wrote the two phrases in big, bold letters and completed the project with his signature in the bottom right corner.

“I went through a lot of cans of spray,” Sibley said with a laugh. “But we wanted it to be something people could be proud of.”

Though he worked on the piece alone, Sibley had plenty of people observing him while he did it — albeit from a safe distance.

Sibley said many people drove by as he painted, with several honking their horns or shouting “Go Mason.” A few friends stopped by and chatted for a few minutes, and Sibley said he even had an audience inside the Dollar General from across the street.

“The manager actually called me and said I made their day,” he said.

Randall posted a timewarped video of Sibley to his personal Facebook page after the mural was finished, adding captions such as “Small Town USA,” “Shop Local,” “Good Neighbor,” and “Bulldogs for Life.” The video has been viewed more than 1,400 times.

“Despite missing out on a normal senior year and all the priceless memories that come with being a high school senior, Mason has wasted no time in finding a way to share a positive and supportive message with others,” Randall wrote in the post. “Neighbors like Mason are what makes life in #SmallTownUSA so special.”

Added Sibley: “I wanted to leave a sign of hope. I wanted to bring some positivity to people during this time.”