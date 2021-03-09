A year like no other: Here’s a look at the last 12 months since Louisiana’s first confirmed case of COVID-19

On March 9, 2020, Louisiana confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus.
At that moment, everything changed.
Phrases such as “flatten the curve,” “social distancing,” and “slow the spread” turned into regular talking points, debates raged regarding the use of face masks and restrictions on businesses, all while Louisiana became one of the hardest-hit states in the country.
In the last 12 months, the state has confirmed more than 372,000 COVID-19 cases and conducted more than 6.1 million tests.
Sadly, officials have attributed more than 9,000 deaths to the coronavirus.
But with three COVID-19 vaccines receiving emergency use authorization — including one single-dose vaccine — in recent months, officials believe the end is in sight.
“This has obviously been a year of grave loss and heartbreak, but we have come a long way since that first case a year ago,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday. “Most importantly is now we have three safe and effective vaccines that are going to help us and the rest of the country and the rest of the world put an end to the pandemic, and for that we can be thankful.”
Below is a timeline of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact in Louisiana. To read all of The News’ COVID-19 coverage, click here.
March 9, 2020
The presumptive first case of the new coronavirus is confirmed in Louisiana, according to the governor’s office. The person was a Jefferson Parish resident who was treated at an Orleans Parish hospital.
March 11, 2020
Gov. Edwards declares a public health emergency in Louisiana as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to grow.
Two days after the state’s first positive test, the governor said 12 more people in six parishes tested positive, from southeast Louisiana to the northwestern corner of the state.
March 12, 2020
With cases rising, Edwards said he will impose restrictions on visiting Louisiana nursing homes, prisons and jails over the next 30 days.
Louisiana legislative leaders plan to create a “contingency package” of spending bills that will be moved quickly in case coronavirus concerns threaten to derail the session.
All of the country's major athletic conferences are cancelling their conference basketball tournaments due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is at more than 1,200 people across the country.
LSU and other colleges transition to online classes, a format they’ll keep for the rest of the semester.
March 13, 2020
The governor takes his most aggressive action yet, closing all K-12 schools statewide and banning all public gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13 as the coronavirus reaches 36 cases out of just 108 tests.
Edwards’ order leads Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks to declare a state of emergency in the parish, which has yet to report a positive case at this point.
In a separate executive order, Edwards also granted Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to move upcoming elections for April and May to June and July, respectively.
President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the spread of COVID-19 that has so far resulted in 42 deaths. The declaration makes available up to $50 billion of federal funds to help stop the spread of the disease and frees up other federal resources.
March 14, 2020
Louisiana reports its first death related to COVID-19, a 58-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying health conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center. The death comes five days after the first reported case.
At this time, there were 77 cases of the virus in eight parishes but none yet in Livingston Parish.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system begins working on a “blended model” of learning, which will combine digital instructional resources as well as printed take-home resources for all students.
March 15, 2020
Louisiana reports a second death related to COVID-19, a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
In less than a week, Louisiana goes from one case to 103, though the state lab has only completed 284 tests. Across the country, the virus reaches more than 3,200 cases.
March 16, 2020
Gov. Edwards confirms that a test came back positive from Ascension Parish, bringing the virus into the capital area. The death count also rises to three as the total number of cases reaches 136.
The governor tightens restrictions regarding social distancing, further limiting gatherings to 50 people or less. He also closes all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios; and limits restaurants to to-go and delivery services with no on-site dining.
Nursing and retirement homes begin closing their doors to visitors to protect elderly and at-risk.
Our Lady of the Lake puts into effect new visitor guidelines and screening criteria, which includes limiting visitation to one adult visitor per patient per day, and no person who has visited Orleans or Jefferson Parish in the previous 14 days will be allowed to enter the facility.
March 17, 2020
The Department of Health announces the fourth death related to COVID-19, which jumps to 196 positive cases by the end of the day in 13 parishes, including the first in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Local grocery stores begin implementing senior-only shopping hours to let senior citizens shop without coming in contact with others, and local park systems begin adjusting hours and services.
Additionally, local parish and city governments also implement adjustments.
March 19, 2020
The first positive case of a Livingston Parish resident was confirmed. According to President Layton Ricks, the resident was diagnosed with the virus while being treated in a New Orleans hospital.
Across the state, the virus reaches 392 positive cases in 26 parishes. There are now 10 deaths from the coronavirus in Louisiana, which is experiencing one of the fastest rates of spread in the country.
Edwards issues a proclamation that would waive many testing and attendance requirements for students due to schools being closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The proclamation applies to the 2019-20 school year and addresses suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluations, student attendance, teacher work days, charter school application and enrollment.
Additionally, Edwards tells reporters that Louisiana’s current trajectory “resembles Italy,” the epicenter of the disease in Europe.
March 21, 2020
Livingston Parish reports its second case of the coronavirus as the statewide total jumps to 763 cases in more than half of the state’s parishes. The Department of Health also reports new fatalities, bringing the total to 20.
March 22, 2020
The governor takes his most drastic steps yet when he issues a statewide “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
The order closes all casinos, movie theaters, bars, schools, and “non-essential” businesses; limited public gatherings to 10 people or less; and limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services with no on-site dining. He also urges people to practice social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet of space.
Following Edwards’ order, the Livingston Parish Public Schools system announces it will shut down all operations “effective immediately.”
Livingston Parish reports its third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, Ricks tells The News. Across the state, the coronavirus has reached 837 positive cases.
March 23, 2020
Exactly two weeks after the first reported case, the novel coronavirus surges past 1,000 positive cases in the state. The total now stands at 1,172 positive cases, including five in Livingston Parish.
March 24, 2020
Gov. Edwards requests a “Major Disaster Declaration” from the federal government. The heightened state of emergency would open the door to more federal funding and aid from the United States Government, including healthcare supplies.
President Trump grants Edwards’ request late Tuesday night, making Louisiana the fourth state to receive the declaration.
March 27, 2020
President Trump signs a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill into law. Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will see $1.8 billion in direct state aid.
The COVID-19 death toll passes 100.
March 28, 2020
The novel coronavirus reaches 3,315 positive cases, more than 500 from the day before. The death toll reaches 137, and disease is now being reported in 56 of the state’s 64 parishes.
Louisiana has the third-highest rate of cases per capita in the country but the second-highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita in the country.
In Livingston Parish, the Department of Health reports one additional positive case, bringing the local number to 12. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents.
April 1, 2020
Livingston Parish reports its first COVID-19 related fatality when 53-year-old Terry Magee, a resident of the Town of Livingston, dies from the disease. Magee was an operator at Bayou Steele, a metal fabricating company, and a graduate of the Doyle High Class of 1985.
April 13, 2020
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach a peak of 2,134 statewide, making leaders fearful that Louisiana would run out of bed space. Of that total, around 500 patients are on mechanical ventilators.
May 11, 2020
After nearly two months of a stay-at-home order, Gov. Edwards announces that Louisiana is “striking the right balance” and will move into Phase One of reopening. Phase One allows for
25 percent capacity at most businesses but keeps bars closed.
The order will go into effect May 15 and will last for 21 days.
June 1, 2020
Gov. Edwards says Louisiana “is moving in the right direction” and announces his intention to move the state forward to Phase Two when the current proclamation ends June 5.
Under the new order, most businesses can resume operations at 50-percent capacity. It also opens previously closed businesses such as bars, tattoo parlors, day spas, swimming pools, bowling alleys, skating rinks, and event centers.
The next phase will last three weeks, like Phase One, and will end on June 26.
June 17, 2020
During his monthly radio appearance on 89.3 WRKF, Gov. Edwards warned citizens about becoming too complacent in the fight against the coronavirus as cases and hospitalizations begin to rise.
The good news, Edwards said, is the state is “making progress in the sheer number of tests” being administered. So far in June, the state lab and commercials labs have conducted 160,000 tests, around 40,000 tests shy of the desired 200,000 with 13 days to go.
June 22, 2020
Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will not move to Phase Three when the current order expires June 26.
Instead, the state will remain in Phase Two for an extra 28 days, Edwards said, citing the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, particularly among young people, and hospitalizations.
“This is not the direction we want to be headed in,” Edwards said.
July 7, 2020
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy announces the district’s phased reopening plan: Phase One (fully virtual), Phase Two (blend of virtual and in-person), and Phase Three (traditional learning).
July 11, 2020
In an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Edwards issues a statewide mask mandate for people 8 years of age and older, though there are some exceptions.
Along with requiring face masks, Edwards shuts down on-site consumption at bars with and without food permits, though they may still offer curbside service. Indoor social gatherings will also be limited to 50 people or less.
July 13, 2020
Livingston Parish President Ricks says he does not support strict enforcement and penalties against residents that choose not to wear a face mask in all public settings.
Though he has received emails and messages from constituents asking him to opt out of the governor’s order, Ricks said that “is not an option for Livingston Parish” and that the parish “is bound by Edwards’ order.”
“I believe we should do everything possible to move the state forward in its efforts to flatten the curve and fully reopen,” Ricks said.
The next day, local law enforcement agencies announce they will respond to “no mask” calls from businesses.
July 29, 2020
The Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control doles out the first suspensions for COVID-19 violations.
Fire Marshal Butch Browning made the announcement and said the establishments were punished for what were deemed “public safety violations” stemming from complaints of large gatherings or serving customers alcohol indoors.
That same day, Louisiana moved to No. 1 in the nation in per-capita COVID-19 cases.
Aug. 7, 2020
Livingston Parish school system kicks off the 2020-21 school year in its blended Phase Two model of learning, bringing students back to campus for the first time since mid-March.
The local district is one of the first in the greater Baton Rouge area to start the school year.
Mask-wearing teachers checked the temperatures of mask-wearing students as they arrived; fist-bumps replaced high-fives and hugs; parents had to wave goodbye to their children from their cars; signs urging students and faculty to “mask up” hung throughout buildings; and students sat spaced out in half-filled classrooms.
Less than a week later, more than 150 students and employees were placed into quarantine.
Sept. 10, 2020
For the first time in three months, Louisiana is moving forward in its reopening plan, with Gov. Edwards announcing a decision to push the state to Phase Three after weeks of steady improvement.
Under Phase Three, most businesses are able to operate at 75-percent capacity while some bars — but not all — are allowed to reopen at a more restrictive capacity. The mask mandate remains in place.
Despite the recent improvements, Edwards preaches caution when discussing the Phase Three guidelines.
“We’ve had some positive trends that have allowed us to make this move,” Edwards said. “We do have concerns about what is not yet reflected in the data potentially, which is why… this was the most difficult decision I’ve had to make with respect to the phasing.”
The Phase Three order is slated to last for 28 days through Oct. 9.
Oct. 23, 2020
After months of complaining about the repeated renewal of COVID-19 orders, Republican state lawmakers sign a petition to end all virus restrictions, citing the economic and social costs and their lack of input into those decisions.
The decision by 65 of 68 House Republicans directed the governor to cancel his emergency order, despite its receiving continued support from the White House.
Gov. Edwards refused to sign the order and sued, leading to an eventual hearing in which Attorney General Jeff Landry fought in court to toss all the virus restrictions. Judge William Morvant of the 19th JDC ultimately sided with Edwards.
Nov. 24, 2020
With cases and hospitalizations beginning to rise, Gov. Edwards announced the state will scale back to a “revised Phase Two” order, which closes bars in most parishes and requires businesses to operate at 50 percent occupancy, instead of 75 percent.
Edwards said the new order will go into effect Nov. 25 — one day before a Thanksgiving holiday that health experts fear will spread the virus even more as families and friends gather for in-person celebrations.
“Because of the trajectory we have been on, it is imperative that we take action and take action now,” Edwards said.
Dec. 9, 2020
Livingston Parish reports 184 new COVID-19 cases, its most in a single day to date.
Two days later, the parish would confirm its 100th COVID-19 related death, becoming the 19th parish in the state to reach the grim milestone.
Dec. 14, 2020
Louisiana administers its first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, signaling what officials hope will be “the beginning of the end” in the fight against the coronavirus.
Ochsner Health in Louisiana was among the first healthcare facilities in the nation to vaccinate its frontline workers with the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a two-dose regimen and ultra-cold storage.
Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s medical director of infection and control, got emotional on the first day of vaccinations, saying “I can’t even express what a big deal this is.”
“It really is a big moment in time,” she said.
The first round of the Pfizer vaccine went toward the state’s healthcare workers.
Dec. 18, 2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday night granted emergency use authorization to Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine, the second approval of a coronavirus vaccine in a week.
Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires a two-dose series. The first batch of the Moderna vaccine went toward the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, Tier 2 hospitals, and pre-hospital medical responders such as firefighters and emergency medical services.
Dec. 31, 2020
Gov. Edwards expands the pool of those eligible to receive a vaccine, making shot available to people 70 and older and additional healthcare workers.
Jan. 7, 2021
For the first time since April 2020, COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 2,000 as the state is firmly entrenched in its third surge.
The next day, the state confirmed 92 new COVID-19 related deaths, the second-most in a single day since the pandemic began and the most since April 14, 2020.
Jan. 16, 2021
Louisiana confirms its first identified case of the U.K. COVID variant in an individual in the Greater New Orleans area.
Feb. 18, 2021
Gov. Edwards expands the list of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, making shots available to teachers and support staff at K-12 schools and early childhood learning centers, daycare workers, pregnant people, non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff, and people ages 55-64 with one or more health conditions as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
March 1, 2021
Louisiana passes 1 million administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Department of Health reported in its daily noon update.
Officials also relay that the state will receive nearly 38,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which became the third vaccine to be granted emergency authorization use.
March 2, 2021
After several weeks improving COVID-19 numbers, Gov. Edwards announces that Louisiana will move to Phase Three of reopening for the first time since Thanksgiving week.
The new order, in effect until March 31, allowed businesses, places or worship, and social gatherings to operate at the least restrictive guidelines since the pandemic began.
“We’re currently moving in the right direction and have been for several weeks now,” Edwards said. “Certainly, we’re all gratified by that.”
March 4, 2021
State Rep. Rick Edmonds, along with 32 other Louisiana legislators, sign a letter urging Gov. John Bel Edwards to fully reopen Louisiana and end the statewide mask mandate.
With other states — most notably neighboring Texas and Mississippi — announcing plans to lift all business restrictions and eliminate mask mandates, Louisiana lawmakers said it is time for the Bayou State to do the same.
“Our businesses, both large and small, will continue to fight against COVID-19,” the letter said. “We are certain that their continued commitment and direction as it relates to capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions will be done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.