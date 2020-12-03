Admiral Brett Giroir, the “testing czar” for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, touched on several topics during a joint press conference with Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday.
Giroir, who currently serves as assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, spoke on three main topics pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic: vaccines, mitigation measures, and recent recommendation changes from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
A Louisiana native who grew up on the West Bank, Giroir couldn’t help but gush on his home state in his opening remarks, saying the state’s health officials and governor “have been great partners and have been among the leaders in the country” in dealing with the public health emergency.
“We really value the partnership,” he said. “You learn from us and we learn from you and that’s how we move the ball forward.”
Giroir began by discussing the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which “appear to be over 90 percent effective, appear to be very safe, and they are nearly 100 percent effective at preventing severe covid disease.”
“This is more than we could’ve hoped for but exactly what we did hope for because the technology has matured in a way that we thought this would work this way,” Giroir said. “It also seems these vaccines work across the age spectrum, so it’s not just the young, but they do work in the elderly, which is critically important because they are our highest-risk group.”
Giroir said the first vaccine, from Pfizer, is scheduled to go before an advisory committee on Dec. 10, followed by the vaccine from Moderna a week later.
Both could be authorized “very shortly after that,” Giroir said. He stressed that federal officials have pushed to have vaccines ready as soon as possible but without cutting corners for safety and efficacy.
“We are expediting things as much as possible but not more than possible,” Giroir said.
Officials expect Louisiana to receive about 40,000 doses during the first week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, followed by another 40,000 the following week. Each state’s share is determined by its population.
Distribution is expected to begin in late December or early January. Hospital workers and long-term care residents and workers are the first priorities, Giroir said, adding that most Americans will be able to be vaccinated by May or June.
“This is extremely good news,” he said. “The light is at the end of the tunnel and it’s a very bright positive light.”
Along with an update on the upcoming vaccines, Giroir also discussed a change in guidance from the CDC, which recently updated its isolation recommendations for those who go into quarantine.
Since early in the pandemic, the CDC has advised people who tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine for 10 days and those who were considered a “close contact” to quarantine for 14 days.
A close contact is defined as someone who spends at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 without a mask.
This week, the CDC updated that guidance, a chance Giroir said has been “a while in the making.”
Now, instead of the standard 14-day quarantine it has been recommending, the CDC says that potential exposure warrants a quarantine of 10 or seven days, depending on one’s test results and symptoms.
If close contacts do not develop symptoms, they need to only quarantine for 10 days. If they test negative, that period can be reduced to just one week.
“The data now shows that a quarantine of 10 says is essentially the same as a 14-day [quarantine],” Giroir said. “In fact, there’s only a one percent chance of someone coming after 10 days that might have been saved by a 14-day quarantine.”
Giroir said the CDC still recommends a 14-day when possible but added that 10 days with a one-percent risk is something many would consider “well worth taking.”
“This is really very good news,” he said. “We would’ve liked to do it earlier, but you want to be sure about these things. You can’t rush these things. This is an important recommendation. Even though we’re surging with the number of cases, we do feel it is absolutely safe for that 10-day quarantine or a 7-day [quarantine] with a test.
“This helps people get back to school, back to work, back to doing the things they need to do on a daily basis.”
During the press conference, Giroir urged people to adhere to the mitigation measures set by state and federal officials, saying the nation “at a very dangerous and critical point in the pandemic.”
While Louisiana was spared the spike being felt across the country earlier this fall, the state is firmly entrenched in its third surge, reflected by the Louisiana Department of Health’s daily noon update.
On Wednesday, Louisiana confirmed more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases — though around 1,500 were backlogs — to bring the total to date past 227,000. In the last week, the state has confirmed more than 13,500 new cases.
The sharp rise in cases continues a trend that began in the month of November, when health officials confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a day 16 times. That was four times the total over the months of September and October combined (four).
The number of new cases is also reflected in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor that Edwards has based much on his mitigation measures upon. Hospitalizations reached 1,288 on Wednesday, the most in the state since Aug. 12 (1,320).
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen in 20 of the last 24 updates and by 770 statewide. In the last month, COVID-19 hospital admissions have increased by 669.
With Louisiana in the midst of its third surge, Edwards last week moved the state back to a modified version of Phase Two.
The new order, which runs through Dec. 23, reverted most businesses back to 50-percent capacity and placed limits on indoor (25-percent capacity, 75 people) and outdoor (25-percent capacity, 150 people) social gatherings.
“We know how to stop this,” Giroir said. “You don’t need to shut down your economy, you don’t need to have draconian measures, but you do need… to wear a mask when you’re in public and can't be physically distant. This protects other people from you but it also provides you some extra protection against other people.”
