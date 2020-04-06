African Americans and those with high blood pressure are experiencing the most deaths from the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, according to new data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Approximately 70 percent of Louisiana residents who have died from COVID-19 were African American, while 66 percent suffered from hypertension, or abnormally high blood pressure, according to the Department of Health.
Comparatively, 28 percent of Louisiana residents who have died from the coronavirus were caucasian, while 0.9 percent were Asian.
Diabetes is the second-leading underlying health condition found in Louisiana’s COVID-19 deaths (43 percent), followed by chronic kidney disease (25 percent), obesity (24 percent), cardiac disease (22 percent), and pulmonary (13 percent).
During a press conference on Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state will look into the cause for the troubling death rate among those demographics.
“That deserves more attention,” he said.
The breakdown of deaths by race and underlying health conditions by percentage will be updated on a weekly basis, according to the Department of Health.
On Monday, Louisiana reported 512 deaths from the novel disease, an increase of 35 from the previous day when the state suffered its highest single-day number of new reported deaths. Over the last two days, the Department of Health has reported 103 additional deaths.
The novel coronavirus reached a reported 14,867 positive cases on Monday, an increase of 1,857 cases — or 14 percent more — from the day before. Approximately 1,809 COVID-19 patients are reportedly being treated in Louisiana hospitals, including 563 patients who are on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
