The Livingston Farmers Market is back in business.

Last weekend, the local farmers market returned to its customary weekend spot for the first time since late March when it closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Livingston Farmers Market, located in Denham Springs, has adjusted its hours and will be open from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturdays until further notice, said organizer Charles Kemp of Kemp Farms.

“We hope all in the community will come out to purchase and enjoy fresh vegetables, honey, beef, eggs, jellies and jams, plants, soaps, tamales, breads, crafts, and more,” Kemp said in a statement to The News.

When the COVID-19 outbreak first swept across the state, organizers of the Livingston Farmers Market tried enacting their own mitigation measures in an attempt to keep business afloat while also limiting the spread of the new disease.

Booths were spaced out at least 6 feet apart, several vendors began wearing gloves and masks, and a few even asked customers to stand back from the booth to keep people from breathing on the produce.

“It’s been hectic,” one vendor said of the situation at the time.

Despite the start of the public health emergency, it seemed like the local farmers market was faring well in the beginning as more people — who’d normally go to crowded supermarkets to get their goods — chose to shop “in the open air” that the farmers market afforded.

But after holding a farmers market on March 28, organizers decided to shut down “until further notice” as the state worked to contain the new disease, which was growing faster in Louisiana than any other place in the world at the time.

The shut down forced vendors — whose livelihoods were being impacted — to schedule showings at other farmers markets across the area.

The announcement to close came the same week that Gov. John Bel Edwards officially extended his “stay at home” order, which was ultimately extended until May 15 when the state entered Phase One of reopening the economy.

With new cases and hospitalizations studying across the state, Louisiana was able to move into Phase Two on June 5. The next day, the Livingston Farmers Market returned to its spots in the New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs.

Some of the vendors who participated included Sandra’s Feedbag Creations, Jars of Country, Cooper Creek Creations, Story Farms, and Kemp Farms, which sold out.

The Livingston Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. For more information, visit the “Livingston Farmers Market” page on Facebook.