After drawing near to 2,400 in mid-January at the height of the omicron surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen below 300 across the state, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, the state was reporting 294 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 74 over the weekend. That’s the fewest at one time since Dec. 20, 2021, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 2,073.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 15 over the weekend to 26.
In Monday’s report, the state tallied 535 new cases, which includes 389 confirmed cases and 75 “probable” cases. Of that total, 71 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 12 “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 886,112 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 278,972 “probable” cases
-- 14,358 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,427 “probable” deaths
-- 14,660,479 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,739,445 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,428,663 series completed; 4,987,958 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with two new reinfections on Monday.
There were no new reported deaths from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,602 “probable” cases
-- 1,919 reinfections
-- 354 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 102 “probable” deaths
-- 297,828 total COVID-19 tests
-- 63,165 initiated vaccine series; 56,877 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
