The CDC issued guidance Sunday night that dropped the recommended gathering size from 250 to 50.
They also said that it might be eight (8) weeks, not four (4), before the coronavirus situation cleared.
In response to that, Gov. John Bel Edwards' announced that he would be closing bars, restaurants, and most public gathering places, as well as taking the CDC recommendation of dropping down to 50 as the recommended maximum for events.
To stay within those parameters, Airborne Extreme - a large trampoline park in Denham Springs - announced on Facebook Monday evening that they would be closing their doors temporarily until otherwise noted.
The temporary closure will last through Apr. 12, 2020.
The notice said that the company was sorry for the inconvenience, and anyone who had scheduled a party during the closing time could either reschedule or receive a full refund for the payment(s).
Events scheduled after Apr. 12 will be addressed a later time, the release said, and the situation will be monitored day-to-day and the company would provide updates.
For questions, e-mail info@airborneextreme.com
