One Livingston Parish native is using her skills — not to mention a room full of 3D printers — to bring a little comfort to healthcare workers on the front lines against the novel coronavirus.
Avereigh Barras, a 2019 graduate of Albany High and current freshman at Louisiana Tech, recently began printing and donating ear guards for workers at hospitals, clinics, and labs across the state.
The ear guards — also referred to as extenders — relieve the pressure and irritation that some experience when the elastic band on a facemask rubs against the thin skin behind the ear.
In less than two weeks, Barras, an engineering student, has made more than 1,200 ear guards… and counting.
“The printers are just going around the clock,” she said with a laugh.
Avereigh said the project started after her mother, a nurse, saw news of a Boy Scout doing a similar project with ear guards on Facebook. A student worker at Tech’s College of Education, Avereigh said her boss later messaged her about the project as well, knowing she had her own 3D printer at home.
After a few others reached out, Avereigh decided to give it a try.
“I was like, ‘Okay, let me see if I can print a few,’” she recalled. “So I printed a few, and I gave some to some of my friends who are nurses and my mom, who is a nurse. I was like, ‘Okay, if they like it, I guess I’ll keep on printing.’ And it’s just kept growing.”
It certainly has.
Avereigh has five printers going “around the clock” at her home in Albany: her personal printer, two she borrowed from work, and two others from friends who said, “You could probably use them more than us right now,” she said.
A few of the printers can make five ear guards in two hours, Avereigh said, while another can make three in 45 minutes. The adjustable ear guards also come in colors of red, blue, and green.
Avereigh has sent ear guards to healthcare workers across the state, making checks off a list she has of hospitals, clinics, and labs as well as people who have reached out to her on Facebook. She’ll deliver them “in chunks,” sending as many as 50 to a hospital one day and 50 the next.
Avereigh recently sent some to a few hospitals in Monroe and later to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, which took to Facebook to thank her for her donating to its staff, saying they “will help prevent irritation behind the ears when wearing a mask for a long period of time.”
Though she’s already made well over 1,000, Avereigh doesn’t have plans to turn off the 3D printers just yet.
“I’m just sending them out to whoever many need them,” she said.
