Beginning Monday, more than two dozen categories of essential workers will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, regardless of their underlying health conditions.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement during his weekly press briefing Thursday, saying the expansion could make vaccines available for tens of thousands of people.
Those eligible starting March 22 include people working in food service and grocery stores, manufacturing, construction, clergy and other essential jobs. Newly eligible populations also include postal, transportation, judiciary and media workers, faculty and staff of institutes of higher education and more frontline government workers.
This change applies to everyone 16 years and older.
This group, called Priority Group 1-B, Tier Two, covers essential workers not previously eligible. Patients will need to bring an employee ID badge, paystub or another form of evidence to their appointment to prove they work in an eligible occupation.
Last week, Edwards expanded vaccines to people 16 and older with certain health conditions defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), though the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for ages 16 and 17.
The governor said this is “likely the last expansion of vaccine eligibility” in Louisiana before shots become available to everyone 16 and older, a move that is being targeted for some time in April.
“While many essential workers may already be eligible because of their underlying health conditions, beginning Monday, additional workers in key sectors will be able to get their vaccines, which is good news for tens of thousands of Louisianans who have helped keep our state running during these very trying times,” Edwards said in a statement.
Federal officials expect to be able to increase vaccine allocations to states next month, especially when it comes to the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning dosage supply should no longer be a major limiting factor, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer.
Kanter said the state expects to receive 112,210 doses in next week’s allocation, the same as this week. However, officials said they will reroute 14,700 doses for the public that were reserved for long-term care facilities but are not needed for that program.
Though it may be challenging for workers to get a vaccine appointment, Edwards encouraged them to be patient with providers “who have worked tirelessly during this unprecedented vaccine effort.”
Edwards noted President Joe Biden’s goal to open eligibility to all adults by the start of May, “and I am confident, through continued commitments of doses from the federal government, that Louisiana will exceed this goal.”
As of the latest data, the state has administered more than 1.5 million vaccine doses, with over 568,000 becoming fully-vaccinated.
During his press conference, Edwards said the state is seeing encouraging trends regarding percent positivity of COVID-19 tests as well as a drop in the number of hospitalizations. The recent data shows percent positivity (2.90 percent) and hospitalizations (446) at their lowest points since March 2020, when the pandemic began.
“I look forward to a day soon when all adult Louisianans are eligible for these safe and effective vaccines and we are no longer losing so many of our family members and neighbors to COVID-19,” Edwards said.
