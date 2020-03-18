Cafeteria workers arrived on campus as early as 6 a.m., ready for another day of work.
Only this wasn’t another day of work, because instead of placing meals on trays, they were stuffing them inside brown paper bags.
Thousands of them.
“This is a day unlike any other,” one lunch lady at Juban Parc Elementary said as she hauled an armful of paper bags.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system began meal distribution services to area children on Wednesday, March 18, less than a week after Gov. John Bel Edwards closed all K-12 public schools statewide to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The school system passed out more than 14,000 meals at 14 campuses across the parish, LPPS Director of Child Nutrition Sommer Purvis said, with each child receiving lunch for that day and breakfast for the next. All meals meet the United States Department of Agriculture’s nutritional requirements.
There are two more meal distribution days scheduled at the same schools next week.
“We definitely know there is a need during this closure to feed our students, and we’re glad we can provide that,” Purvis said.
The program operated as a drive-thru service, with parents and guardians rolling onto campus as lunch workers, teachers, administrators, and other employees handed them meals through their car windows.
Many students — who at the earliest won’t return to campus until Edwards’ shutdown date of April 13 — smiled and waved at their teachers, principals, and support staff from the backseats before peeking inside their bags of food.
“I miss you!” one elementary student screamed as she popped her head out of her mother’s open window.
Purvis said all 300-plus child nutrition workers were deployed to various campuses around the parish. While some were sent to the meal sites to prepare food bags, others were instructed to clean and sanitize cafeterias in case additional sites are later needed.
“It’s all hands on deck,” she said.
In advance of the meal distribution day, the school system prepared nearly 2,000 meals for Livingston Parish children under the age of 18, Purvis said. But not knowing how many families would participate, officials knew there was a possibility they could need either more or less.
As lines of cars stretched around the various meal sites, it quickly became clear — they needed more, much more.
“We’ve way extended what we originally planned,” Purvis said from Denham Springs Junior High, one of the 14 meal sites.
Purvis said Albany Middle served 500 meals in less than 30 minutes, while Walker Freshman High passed out nearly 600 in a little more than an hour. While cafeteria workers prepared meals behind her, she rattled off the early numbers from other sites: 500 meals at Denham Springs Junior; 300 at Denham Springs High; another 300 at North Corbin Elementary; 200 at Doyle High.
After getting an early start, Juban Parc Elementary Principal Lauren Kennedy said her school passed out 350 meals. Since some cars were picking up meals for multiple families, she and her staff started placing sticky notes on windshields to display the number of children that were being fed.
One car needed food for eight.
“Those are some hungry kids,” Kennedy said with a laugh.
Eastside Elementary Principal Nathan Foster said his school prepared 614 total meals. They were down to 106 bags after 30 minutes, and then down to 50 another 15 minutes later. In addition to the drive-thru service, Foster said he had teachers, administrators, bus drivers, and “one helpful parent” delivering meals to those who could not come to campus.
“We’ve had everyone chip in some,” said Foster, who also delivered meals.
Because directives are coming from the governor’s office “so quickly,” Purvis said the school system will constantly evaluate how to proceed with the food service moving forward. In his press release announcing the meal distribution service last weekend, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district plans to continue the same twice-a-week schedule, but that is dependent on student participation and directives from the governor’s office.
“It’s all very fluid right now,” Purvis said. “But we’re going to provide meals to our students as long as we can. We’re going to look at the situation today and then we’ll tweak our plan because this is uncharted territory for us. But we’re resilient and we usually bounce back better than we were before. I expect nothing less than that this time.”
For now, the school system will move forward with its two meal distribution days next week, scheduled for Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25. Meals will be passed out from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the previous meal sites.
Purvis encouraged families to check out the school system’s website, www.lpsb.org, as well as its social media channels for any changes to the offered food services. She also asked for families “to be patient with us” as the school system navigates an unprecedented situation.
She ended by offering some good news, at least for students: Monday’s lunch would be hamburgers and French fries.
“We hope to see everyone out there, too,” she said.
Listed below are the schools that will serve as meal distribution sites, along with addresses:
- Albany Middle, located at 29675 Reeves Street, Albany, LA, 70711
- Denham Springs High School, located at 1000 North Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- Denham Springs Junior High, located at 401 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- Doyle High, located at 20480 Circle Drive, Livingston, LA, 70754
- Eastside Elementary, located at 9735 Lockhart Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- French Settlement Elementary, located at 15810 LA Hwy. 16, French Settlement, LA, 70733
- Holden School, located at 30120 LA Hwy. 441, Holden, LA, 70744
- Juban Parc Elementary, located at 12555 Brown Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- Live Oak High, located at 36079 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706
- North Corbin Elementary, located at 32645 North Corbin Road, Walker, LA, 70785
- Seventh Ward Elementary, located at 24495 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70726
- South Fork Elementary, located at 23300 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, LA,
- Springfield High, located at 27322 LA Hwy. 42, Springfield, LA, 70462
- Walker Freshman High, located at 13443 Burgess Avenue, Walker, LA, 70785
