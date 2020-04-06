Like most people, American Idol winner Laine Hardy is spending these days in self-quarantine amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike most people, he’s working on his debut album with a major record label.
And after keeping his fans waiting for nearly a year for original music, the wait may be finally over.
Hardy hinted at “big news” coming Tuesday in announcements made on his various social media platforms.
Most expect Hardy to announce the release date for his debut album — which would be a welcoming sign for his legion of “Hardy Party” fans, who are stuck at home during the global pandemic.
“I’ve got some big news for y’all tomorrow,” Hardy said in a social media post.
Hardy, a graduate of French Settlement High, rose to national fame during his star-turning run on Season 17 of American Idol, when he was crowned the first Louisiana winner of the popular nationally-televised singing competition.
Since then, “the Bayou Boy” has signed with Hollywood Records, been featured in a web series, performed the national anthem before a New Orleans Saints game, and completed a 20-stop nationwide tour that took him from coast to coast.
In his social media post, Hardy encouraged fans to stay up to date by texting (225) 307-8214.
