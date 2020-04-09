On the day he officially releases new music, Laine Hardy will perform it live.
To catch the show, all you need is a connection to the internet and a Facebook account.
Hardy, the most recent American Idol winner and a Livingston Parish native, will debut his first two original songs during a Facebook live concert on Friday, April 10.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the live concert will take place on the Raising Cane’s Facebook page, the first stop in a 16-show virtual tour for “The Bayou Boy” over the months of April and May. Hardy will also take questions from the audience throughout the concert.
The virtual tour is being held to celebrate the official release of Hardy’s new singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.
The songs will both be available on all streaming platforms starting Friday, via Hollywood Records and Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.
The new music will be a healthy distraction for the legion of “Hardy Party” fans, who like the rest of the country have been ordered to stay indoors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Hardy recorded the two songs and even filmed a music video in Livingston Parish before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“[I] really miss being on the road and can’t wait to share these new songs online,” Hardy said this week.
For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.
Below is a list of Hardy’s upcoming virtual tour:
April 13 - Wrangler Live Network
April 14 - CMT
April 15 - Live with Kelly & Ryan
April 19 - ABC’s American Idol
April 20 - Romeo Ent. Group
April 22 - The Boot
April 24 - USO
April 26 - Radio Disney Country
April 27 - Country Rebel
April 29 - Taste of Country
May 4 - Country Now
May 6 - The Tennessean
May 11 - Sounds Like Nashville
May 18 - One Country
May 20 - Hollywire
