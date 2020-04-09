On the day he officially releases new music, Laine Hardy will perform it live.

To catch the show, all you need is a connection to the internet and a Facebook account.

Hardy, the most recent American Idol winner and a Livingston Parish native, will debut his first two original songs during a Facebook live concert on Friday, April 10.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the live concert will take place on the Raising Cane’s Facebook page, the first stop in a 16-show virtual tour for “The Bayou Boy” over the months of April and May. Hardy will also take questions from the audience throughout the concert.

The virtual tour is being held to celebrate the official release of Hardy’s new singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country.” Both songs were produced by Michael Knox, who has worked with Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, and Eric Church.

The songs will both be available on all streaming platforms starting Friday, via Hollywood Records and Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings.

The new music will be a healthy distraction for the legion of “Hardy Party” fans, who like the rest of the country have been ordered to stay indoors amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Hardy recorded the two songs and even filmed a music video in Livingston Parish before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“[I] really miss being on the road and can’t wait to share these new songs online,” Hardy said this week.

For more information on Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com or send a text to (225) 307-8214.

Below is a list of Hardy’s upcoming virtual tour:

April 13 - Wrangler Live Network

April 14 - CMT

April 15 - Live with Kelly & Ryan

April 19 - ABC’s American Idol

April 20 - Romeo Ent. Group

April 22 - The Boot

April 24 - USO

April 26 - Radio Disney Country

April 27 - Country Rebel

April 29 - Taste of Country

May 4 - Country Now

May 6 - The Tennessean

May 11 - Sounds Like Nashville

May 18 - One Country

May 20 - Hollywire