Funeral and graveside services must be limited to 10 people or less, a number that includes family members, funeral directors, and clergy, according to the newest proclamation Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law.
The proclamation was signed a day before the Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,424 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. In the last two days, the reported number of positive cases has increased by 59 percent statewide.
Edwards made the announcement regarding his newest proclamation on Tuesday, hours after the state reported its largest single-day increase of positive cases to date.
The proclamation, which also eases medical licensure laws to make it easier for out-of-state healthcare professionals to practice in Louisiana during the COVID-19 outbreak, directs funerals to occur “as expeditiously as possible,” among other things.
“The proclamation will make clear the funeral services be conducted as expeditiously as possible, and that they are limited to the crowd size of 10 that we have in our order,” the governor told reporters Tuesday.
According to Section 1 of the governor’s proclamation, funeral directors are ordered to limit the number of people to 10 or less and “ensure enforcement of the CDC’s social distancing guidelines during the conduct of the funeral.” The CDC has recommended people maintain 6 feet of space.
Funeral directors are also instructed to limit non-family attendees to “essential personnel,” and they’re forbidden to allow “walking visitations or continuous streams of visitors to funeral homes or gravesides.”
The provisions are in effect until April 30 unless the proclamation is extended or terminated.
To read the entire proclamation, click here.
