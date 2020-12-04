A local non-profit is setting sail for Christmas.
Amite River Christmas on the Bayou, a charity organization based in Maurepas, will host a Christmas boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The parade will sail along the old Amite River, beginning around 5 p.m. It will travel past the Chinquapin Bridge and make its way up towards Red’s Restaurant before ending at Manny’s Bar.
Unlike in years past, Santa Claus will not be getting off his boat due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, the Santa boat will pull up to docks with people and pass out stockings and candy via a net.
Though it is open to participation, the boat carrying Santa Claus will be the only one handing out stockings and candy, organizes said.
This year’s grand marshal will be Kade Scivicque, a former Maurepas and LSU baseball star who was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Scivicque will ride along Santa Claus during the parade.
Amite River Christmas on the Bayou has waived registration fees to participate, and people can register from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Manny’s the day of the parade.
This may be the only Christmas parade in Livingston Parish this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the cancellation of many traditional holiday-themed events. Parades in Denham Springs, Walker, Livingston, Albany, and French Settlement have already been nixed.
More about Amite River Christmas on the Bayou
Amite River Christmas on the Bayou focuses on the needs of the children in and around the Maurepas community. The group originated as “Christmas on the Bayou,” a family-run organization that put on a community-wide Christmas parade for more than a dozen years.
The organization was revitalized in 2016 under President Randy Posey and has since added to its outreach. In addition to the Easter egg hunt, the organization also holds a kids’ fishing rodeo in May, a Trunk-or-Treat for Halloween and its annual boat parade in December.
