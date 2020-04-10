(The Center Square) - The U.S. labor market is poised to quickly surpass the highest unemployment rate seen during the Great Recession, which peaked out at 10 percent in October 2009. Based on new initial unemployment claims data from the Department of Labor, 50 Economy’s real-time unemployment estimate is 14.7 percent through the week ending April 4.
The unemployment rate is simply the number of people unemployed divided by the labor force, as we laid out in a previous piece on real-time unemployment. The official U.S. unemployment rate is 4.4 percent, current through the week ending March 14. However, the number of unemployed people has risen dramatically in the weeks since March 14. Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen suggested that the real-time jobless rate was in the neighborhood of 12-13 percent during a Monday CNBC interview.
"If we had a timely unemployment statistic, the unemployment rate would probably be up to 12 or 13 percent at this point and moving higher," Yellen said.
We previously used a back-of-the-envelope calculation to estimate a 10.5 percent unemployment rate through the week ending March 28. That was based upon initial unemployment claims made after the BLS’ labor force survey. Today, the Department of Labor released a week of initial claims for the week ending April 4, driving our real-time unemployment estimate up to 14.7 percent.
The new data from the Department of Labor reported 6,606,000 initial claims for the week ending April 4, and revised the previous week’s initial claims up by 219,000. Taken together, that adds up to 16.8 million initial claims filed since the BLS collected unemployment data for its March unemployment report.
The unemployment count was 7.1 million as of the BLS’ March report. Since then, there have been 16.8 million initial unemployment claims adding up to an estimated 23.9 million unemployed on a workforce of 162.9 million. Those assumptions create an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent.
Chairwoman Yellen’s estimate will likely prove prescient when official data comes out for April. The BLS will release that official data on May 8. In the meantime, we will continue to track and update our real-time estimate to make a best guess of where real unemployment stands. This estimation will be revised based on new data and additional expert feedback.
Like any back-of-the-envelope calculation, this one has imperfect inputs and a shorthand methodology, some of which we described in a previous piece. However, it is worthwhile for creating a more accurate description of the current reality of the labor market.
The U.S. economy is rapidly contracting. Economic activity is falling sharply as businesses shut down and families avoid public gatherings. This will undoubtedly cause long-lasting economic damage. However, if policy-makers help businesses survive through the shutdown, and a sound strategy is executed for safely re-opening the economy, Americans will be able to get back to work, rebuild the economy, and increase national prosperity.
Policy-makers can create a best case scenario for American families and businesses by tiding over businesses through the crisis, executing a safe and timely strategy for re-opening the economy, and then making it easy for Americans to resume their past economic activity and start new businesses.
Michael Lucci is the President and publisher of 50economy.org. He also serves as a Senior Policy Advisor to the State Policy Network. He previously was the Vice President of State Projects for the Tax Foundation, based in Washington D.C. Prior to that he served as Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. He began his policy career at Illinois Policy Institute, where he was a Vice President of Policy.
