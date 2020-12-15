The 20th Annual Chef’s Evening has been put on hold.
The Denham Springs Main Street association last month announced that it was not going to hold its yearly chef’s showcase in adherence to restrictions set amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The members of The Denham Springs Main Street association will not be able to hold their annual Holiday Chef’s Evening this year, but they are already making plans to come back bigger and better next year on December 2, 2021, which will include a celebration of the 20th year of Chef's Evening,” a statement said.
“Main Street would like to thank the community, local restaurants, the Antiques Village merchants and the City of Denham Springs for their continued loyal support.”
During the event, ticket buyers are able to sip wine and sample dishes from several local eateries while making the rounds through shops in the historic downtown area.
Chef’s Evening is one of several events planned for the Annual Christmas in the Village celebration, a month-long slew of holiday events that typically kicks off on Black Friday with the Lighting of Old City Hall.
Other events include a Christmas Open House, the Kiwanis Club’s Lighting of the Christmas Tree, the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade, and SADD’s Live Nativity Scene. All but the Open House were cancelled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.
