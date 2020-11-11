Plans for another Christmas parade have been scrapped amid concerns from the novel coronavirus.
Make that four in Livingston Parish.
The Village of French Settlement has announced via social media that this year’s holiday parade was being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It will not be rescheduled.
“Fire Chief Alan Guitreau has announced that the annual Christmas Parade in French Settlement has been cancelled this year due to the continuing risk of COVID-19,” French Settlement officials posted on the village’s Facebook page.
The annual French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade traditionally wraps up the parish’s slate of holiday processions. In years past, it has begun at the Moonlight Inn parking lot and ended at French Settlement Elementary.
This marks the fourth Christmas parade in Livingston Parish to be cancelled this year, following parades in Albany, Walker, and Denham Springs.
Organizers for parades in Livingston and Springfield have yet to announce plans.
In other village news, the French Settlement Historical Society announced another blow to a popular community gathering — the cancellation of this year’s Creole Festival, which serves as the only annual fundraiser for the Creole House Museum.
Like the parade, the festival is being nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Creole House has been under the management of the French Settlement Historical Society (FSHS) since 1977, when it was bought and turned into a museum. Built in 1898, the house is made out of cypress and is typical of the dwellings built in the area during the late 1800s.
The Creole House Museum was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 14, 1992.
Without a fundraiser, the Historical Society will instead sell raffle tickets to maintain the museum. Those interested in purchasing a ticket can contact the “French Settlement Historical Society” page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.