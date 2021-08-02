Another 1,471 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, approximately 45,306 locals have initiated a vaccination series
Officials also reported that 310 more residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, bringing the total to 37,791.
In other news, officials confirmed 225 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Livingston Parish.
Officials also reported 85 “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 12,752 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,924 “probable” cases
-- 198 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 168,180 total COVID-19 tests
-- 45,306 initiated vaccine series; 37,791 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
