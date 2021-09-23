The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 854 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in its Thursday report.
In addition, the state reported 663 “probable” cases and 13 “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 29 overnight to 1,192. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,830. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 88 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by seven overnight to 218 statewide.
In its latest vaccination report, approximately 2,369,572 Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, a rise of 10,152 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,085,440 Louisiana residents have completed a series, an increase of 17,344.
To date, the state has administered 4,301,978 vaccine doses, a rise of 26,697.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 586,518 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 147,004 “probable” cases
-- 12,109 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,593 “probable” deaths
-- 10,040,579 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,369,572 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,085,440 series completed; 4,301,978 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 18 new cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
In addition, the parish reported four new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
In the latest vaccination report, another 237 Livingston Parish residents started a COVID-19 vaccination series, bringing the total to 55,678. Of that total, approximately 48,442 residents have completed a series, an increase of 432.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,488 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,326 “probable” cases
-- 287 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 62 “probable” deaths
-- 207,697 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,678 initiated vaccine series; 48,442 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
