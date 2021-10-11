Another 10,860 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,151,287 residents have completed a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 46.3 percent of the state’s population. In addition, approximately 2,419,042 — or 52 percent — have initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 9,277 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
To date, the state has administered 4,414,110 vaccine doses, an increase of 19,296.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent descent, falling by 67 over the weekend to 525 statewide, the fewest since July 14, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 82 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to LDH data.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by eight to 107 statewide, the fewest since July 24.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 415 “probable” cases and nine “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 597,041 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 151,752 “probable” cases
-- 12,465 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,739 “probable” deaths
-- 10,512,180 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,419,042 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,151,287 series completed; 4,414,110 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
