Just over 10,400 additional Louisiana residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
So far, approximately 2,581,252 residents have started a vaccine series, an increase of 10,411 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 2,289,407 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 7,893.
To date, the state has administered 4,723,748 vaccine doses, a rise of 19,604.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 339 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 116 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by three overnight to 24 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by two to 25.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 614,252 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 161,116 “probable” cases
-- 12,933 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,934 “probable” deaths
-- 11,746,453 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,581,252 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,289,407 series completed; 4,723,748 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, an additional 189 residents have started a COVID-19 vaccine series, bringing the total to 60,228.
Of that total, approximately 53,845 have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 177 from the last report.
In other news, officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,122 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,806 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 240,681 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,228 initiated vaccine series; 53,845 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
