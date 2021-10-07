Another 11,087 Louisiana residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,140,427 residents have completed a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 46 percent of the state’s population. In addition, approximately 2,409,765 — or nearly 52 percent — have at least initiated a two-dose series, a rise of 9,300 from the previous report, LDH data shows.
To date, the state has administered 4,394,814 vaccine doses, an increase of 19,596.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 592 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in its Thursday report.
Officials also reported 379 “probable” cases and 15 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 32 overnight to 606 statewide, the fewest since July 16. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 83 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to LDH data.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by eight to 117 statewide.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 595,517 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 151,025 “probable” cases
-- 12,419 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,720 “probable” deaths
-- 10,424,983 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,409,765 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,140,427 series completed; 4,394,814 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
