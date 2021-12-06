Just over 13,000 more Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
So far, approximately 2,570,841 residents have started a vaccine series, an increase of 13,078 from the last report. Of that total, approximately 2,281,514 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 10,713.
To date, the state has administered 4,704,144 vaccine doses, a rise of 25,944.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 597 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 235 new “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by five over the weekend to 218 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by seven to 31.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 613,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 160,460 “probable” cases
-- 12,912 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,925 “probable” deaths
-- 11,670,975 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,570,841 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,281,514 series completed; 4,704,144 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
