Roughly 250 more Livingston Parish residents are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as local vaccinations continue to lag, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, approximately 33,790 local residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 442 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 29,748 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 256.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 24.4 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 21.5 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Officials also reported seven new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,535 “probable” cases
-- 184 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 22 “probable” deaths
-- 141,002 total COVID-19 tests
-- 33,790 initiated vaccine series; 29,748 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
