More than 28,000 additional Louisiana residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccination series since the last report, according to new data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,289,534, an increase of 55,678 from the last report Monday. The state is also reporting that 1,631,842 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 29,088.
Approximately 1,781,134 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 28,263 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 429 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 139 “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by seven overnight to 284 statewide. Ventilator usage fell by one to 29 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 406,446 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 75,589 “probable” cases
-- 9,725 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,023 “probable” deaths
-- 7,767,783 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,289,534 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,631,842 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 38,667 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 642 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 35,614 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 615.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, just over 28 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while just over 25.8 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Officials also reported eight new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,616 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,814 “probable” cases
-- 187 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 26 “probable” deaths
-- 151,662 total COVID-19 tests
-- 38,667 initiated vaccine series; 35,614 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.