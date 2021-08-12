More than 2.1 million Louisiana residents have now initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations once again increased to a record-high.
As of Thursday, approximately 2,125,483 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 35,292 from the previous report Monday. Of that total, approximately 1,771,279 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 15,338.
To date, the state has administered 3,755,344 vaccine doses, or 48,324 more than Monday’s report.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the 32nd consecutive day, increasing by six overnight to 2,901 statewide, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Thursday, there were 386 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 13 overnight.
Officials confirmed 4,285 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths on Thursday.
Officials also reported 1,002 “probable” cases and nine “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 29 - Aug. 4, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 83 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 499,942 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 107,286 “probable” cases
-- 10,314 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,148 “probable” deaths
-- 8,728,029 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,755,344 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,771,279 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
