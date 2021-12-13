Nearly half of Louisiana is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as the state inches closer to the 50-percent mark, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, approximately 2,298,235 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 8,828 from the previous report. That total accounts for just over 49 percent of the state — still far lower than the 75-95 percent experts estimate is necessary for herd immunity.
So far, approximately 2,590,438 residents have initiated a vaccine series, an increase of 9,186. That total accounts for roughly 55 percent of the state.
To date, the state has administered 4,734,745 vaccine doses, a rise of 10,997.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 907 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 264 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by two over the weekend to 199 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by five to 31.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 615,512 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 161,594 “probable” cases
-- 12,944 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,940 “probable” deaths
-- 11,829,250 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,590,438 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,298,235 series completed; 4,734,745 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
