Another 9,155 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccine series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,483,994 residents have at least initiated a two-dose series. Of that total, approximately 2,221,353 residents have completed a vaccine series, a rise of 8,768 from the previous report.
To date, the state has administered 4,549,584 COVID-19 vaccine doses, an increase of 18,880.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 546 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 264 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
On Monday, health officials reported 217 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of nine over the weekend. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by six to 31 statewide.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 606,111 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 156,548 “probable” cases
-- 12,769 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,853 “probable” deaths
-- 11,142,842 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,483,994 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,221,353series completed; 4,549,584 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
