‘Anything to support these seniors’ | Despite afternoon thunderstorm, Denham Springs High Class of 2020 parades through the city

DENHAM SPRINGS -- Emily Kolb stood in the open-air jeep as rain drenched her from head to toe.

Showing her school spirit in a purple Denham Springs High basketball jersey, Kolb smiled and waved at the many people who stood below on streets and in driveways, where they held up signs and posters while huddling under umbrellas.

As Emily waved from the top of the red jeep, her mother handled the driving, saying she didn’t want her daughter to miss out on any part of this last ride.

And what a ride it’s been, for Emily and all the seniors in the Denham Springs High Class of 2020.

“Anything to support these seniors,” Andie Kolb said. “They’ve been through so much.”

A flood threw off their first semester of high school, sending them to another campus for an entire semester while their own was being rebuilt.

A pandemic threw off their last semester of high school, sending them to the next chapter of their lives without letting them properly enjoy the end of this one.

But these seniors made sure to make one more memory together, and time will tell if it’s the last one.

After weeks of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, an afternoon thunderstorm wasn’t enough to stop hundreds of Denham Springs High School seniors from parading through various neighborhoods in the city on Friday, May 8.

With their last year of high school turned upside down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, seniors met at four different locations and set off on predetermined routes, where they were escorted by local law enforcement.

The original plan was for all seniors to parade together, Emily Kolb said, but city limitations didn’t allow for more than 35 vehicles at once. The senior class quickly exceeded that number when Class President Kate Thompson first put the word out more than a week before the parade, forcing the seniors to break up into teams.

“It turned into a bigger thing than we thought,” Emily Kolb said. “We wanted everyone to go everywhere together, but this is the best option for everybody.”

Like all seniors statewide, the last semester of high school for the DSHS Class of 2020 has been anything but normal due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards, among other mitigation measures, closed all schools statewide for a month in mid-March before later extending that closure through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

For all seniors in the Class of 2020, their final day on a high school campus was officially March 13, about two months sooner than expected.

Not only did the pandemic keep seniors from enjoying their last two months on campus together, it also put other activities in limbo, such as prom and end-of-year banquets, and, the big one, graduation.

Locally, graduation ceremonies for the nine Livingston Parish high schools have been postponed until at least June, Superintendent Joe Murphy has stated over the last few weeks. The district is hoping to provide some sort of modified graduation ceremonies on campuses or other available venues during the summer but will resort to virtual ceremonies if governmental restrictions don’t allow for public gatherings.

With their graduation ceremony up in the air, DSHS seniors decided to celebrate their class in their own way.

Thompson said she and the other class officers — Caeden May, Brinley Williamson, and Kolb — began talking about the possibility of organizing a senior parade last month, after Thompson came across stories of other senior classes across the country doing their own.

Thompson then polled her senior class followers on social media to see who’d be interested, and nearly 70 said they would be. After she made the official announcement, she had “50 to 60” text her saying they’ll join within one day.

And that number kept growing.

“It got way bigger than we thought,” Thompson said. “Which was good.”

Groups of 35 cars gathered at South Park, North Park, Hebron Baptist Church, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 30 minutes before the parade. Seniors decorated their vehicles in Denham Springs High colors or in the colors of their future colleges. Many added posters and other creative touches, as well.

At precisely 2 p.m., each group took off on its own route, covering a total of six different neighborhoods in Denham Springs, where family members and friends stood in the rain to cheer on their seniors.

Once they completed their route, each group gathered at Immaculate Conception before driving through Jacket Boulevard to pass their high school “one last time.” Many of their teachers and administrators stood there with posters that read “Congrats Class of 2020” and “Geaux Seniors.”

The parade finished with a drive down Range Avenue through the Antique Village, where several local businesses hung their own decorations celebrating the Class of 2020.

Though the coronavirus ruined many of the memories she had hoped to make during the last two months of her senior year, Thompson said she was glad she and her classmates were able to make one more.

“We were all really upset just thinking about missing all the stuff you look forward to for so long, especially stuff like prom and graduation,” she said. “And just thinking about not being able to see all my friends again because we’re all going to college soon really hurt.

“That’s why we wanted to do the parade. It’s just good to get together one last time.”