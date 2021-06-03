COVID-19 vaccination continues to rise slowly in Livingston Parish, with just over 150 more residents initiating a series since the last report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
In Livingston Parish, approximately 35,569 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 154 from the last report Tuesday. The parish is also reporting that 31,872 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 217.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, about 25.7 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while just over 23 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Officials also reported seven new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,177 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,633 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 144,608 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,569 initiated vaccine series; 31,872 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
