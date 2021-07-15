Roughly 9,500 more residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series since the last report, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,380,229, an increase of 20,441 from the last report Monday. The state is also reporting that 1,677,030 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 9,583.
Approximately 1,831,461 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 12,133 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and eight new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 400 “probable” cases and five new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 36 overnight to 504 statewide. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 245.
Ventilator usage rose by three to 43 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 415,427 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 78,913 “probable” cases
-- 9,780 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,041 “probable” deaths
-- 7,930,111 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,380,229 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,677,030 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, approximately 39,796 residents have initiated a vaccination series, an increase of 287 from the last report. The parish is also reporting that 36,560 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 179.
Based on its population of roughly 138,000 people, just over 28.8 percent of Livingston Parish has initiated a vaccine series while 26.4 percent has completed a vaccine series.
In other news, Livingston Parish officials confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.
Local officials also reported 25 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,114 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,073 “probable” cases
-- 190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 156,102 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,796 initiated vaccine series; 36,560 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
