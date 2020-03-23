The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will serve as a local drop-off point for people wishing to donate masks to area hospitals, the organization announced Monday.
Masks will be accepted from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays at the Arts Council, located at 133 Hummell Street in downtown Denham Springs. A bin will be placed outside of the building so people can drop off masks without coming in contact with others.
“We will distribute them for you,” the Arts Council said in a press release. “If [a mask is] for a specific area hospital, you must label the bag so we will know your intentions.”
According to the Arts Council, masks must be sewn or unopened by the donors. For those wishing to sew their own, the Arts Council uploaded a link that gives people instructions. It can be found at: https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a-Face-Mask?fbclid=IwAR0Q2iwdObXS4mNk4BwhB_kxo60NIde4vZ87nyim0MG87QfVrE3XtTz1Bpc&fbclid=IwAR0Q2iwdObXS4mNk4BwhB_kxo60NIde4vZ87nyim0MG87QfVrE3XtTz1Bpc
The masks will be distributed among nurses, doctors, patients, and others in hospitals dealing with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, which reached 837 positive cases in Louisiana as of Sunday morning.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.