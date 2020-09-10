DENHAM SPRINGS -- The current exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is all about man’s best friend.
Local artists are celebrating dogs along with a plethora of other animals in an exhibit at the Arts Council that will span the months of September and October.
Inside the gallery, art lovers will find nearly 50 pieces featuring several types of animals in a variety of mediums. While the artwork is mostly geared toward canines, there are also pieces highlighting cats, birds, fish, livestock, and even a few tigers.
Arts Council President Liz Harman said the artists “really took to” the animal theme of the exhibit, adding that it is typical for artists to “really connect with animals.” She also praised the artists for “filling up” the exhibit, especially given hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The bulk of artists that I know are also huge animal lovers,” she said. “Oftentimes, they spend a lot of time painting their own pets, so this was just a unique opportunity to bring all of that together. Once I told them the theme, they all got excited for it, and we were really impressed with the turnout.”
The artwork will also serve a purpose.
Along with putting the spotlight on dogs for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a portion of sales from the exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are also being accepted.
Harman said the idea to team with the local animal shelter came from her own dog Frieda, a rescue mutt her family adopted shortly before the Great Flood of 2016. Frieda was six months old when Harman and her family took her in, and she has since become “a huge part” of the family.
When learning that October was National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Harman said the idea for an animal-themed exhibit “just made sense.”
She even painted an acrylic portrait of Frieda in the exhibit, one of several artists who used their artwork to depict their beloved pets.
“I wanted to join the Arts Council behind a great cause and get two of our great organizations in our community to work together and shed some light on these animals in the shelter,” Harman said. “This gives us a chance to shed a light on these animals that need homes while also letting the artists have an opportunity to showcase the pets or animals they come across.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, those who wish to view the exhibit must contact the Arts Council’s office to make an appointment. Appointments will be held on Thursdays and Saturdays and are for groups of four people or less. Masks must be worn at all times inside the gallery.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
