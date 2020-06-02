The Arts Council of Livingston Parish recently donated hand-sewn face masks to the Denham Springs Police Department, joining a larger community effort to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to first responders and those in need amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Pictured, from left, are ACLP members Mary Felder and Judye Averette, DSPD Chief Shannon Womack, and Gayle Cothell. Not picture is Nancy Firmin, who created the masks given to Womack.