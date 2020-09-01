It’s going to be a paint party — with a fall twist.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is inviting children to a fall-themed paint party class, in which they’ll learn the basics of painting with acrylics.
Young artists will learn under instructor Shelly Frederick in a class that will cover basic blending, shading, and highlighting techniques. No previous experience is necessary, and everything needed for the class will be provided in a kit.
The class, which will be virtual due to COVID-19 concerns, will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. The deadline to register is Sept. 8.
“This is a great introductory class and at the end you get to hang your beautiful painted project to show your family and friends,” the Arts Council said in a statement.
The cost for the class is $35 per person, and people must reserve a spot as supplies are limited.
For more information or to register, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.