Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.