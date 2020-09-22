The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host an open house from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at its downtown gallery on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The open house is being held in conjunction with Customer Appreciation Day taking place in the Denham Springs Antique Village that same day.
Marking the first public gathering at the Arts Council since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming open house will serve a two-fold purpose: It will give visitors a chance to check out professionally-made art in person, and it will drum up support for the local animal shelter.
Inside the gallery, art lovers will find nearly 50 pieces featuring “Animals in Art,” the theme for the current exhibit that is running through the end of October. Utilizing a variety of mediums, the artwork features several types of animals, though most of the focus is centered on dogs.
Not only will guests be able to gaze at — and purchase — the artwork on display, they’ll also have the chance to cast their votes for the animal they feel is “best in show.”
Along with putting the spotlight on dogs for National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month in October, a portion of sales from the exhibit will benefit the Denham Springs Animal Shelter. Donations for the shelter are also being accepted and will be collected at the open house.
During the open house, representatives from the animal shelter will be on hand and have several animals for people to adopt.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Masks must be worn at all times inside the gallery.
For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Arts Council of Livingston Parish Open House
When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3
Where: Arts Council of Livingston Parish, located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village
What to expect: Artwork celebrating animals; adoptable animals from the Denham Springs Animal Shelter
