DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is recognizing its Artist of the Year differently than any other in its history.
The work of local photographer Kathleen “Kitty” Kuhnert is being featured in a virtual exhibit at the Arts Council over the months of May and June.
Originally scheduled for March and April, the exhibit was pushed back two months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kuhnert, who specializes in nature photography, was named the Arts Council’s 2019 Artist of the Year back in December. She has displayed her work at the Arts Council many times in the past, as well as in exhibits for the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association.
Along with samples of Kuhnert’s photography, the Arts Council will also display student-made artwork in the two-month exhibit. Composed mostly of paintings and drawings, the artwork was completed by Livingston Parish students in grades 1-12.
People can check out the exhibit by clicking here.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has been closed to the public since March 13, hours before Gov. John Bel Edwards initially closed all K-12 schools statewide and put limits on public gatherings.
Since then, the Arts Council has joined the fight against the new disease, serving as a drop-off point for hand-sewn masks that have gone to area hospitals, clinics, and veterans fighting the COVID-19 crisis.
Drop off times for masks are Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
