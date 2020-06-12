The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is going virtual.
With its normal summer programs in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arts Council will host a plethora of free virtual summer camps for children in the community.
The camps will be held over the months of June and July and cover topics such as drawing, coloring, shading, ballet, and music. They are being made free of charge thanks to sponsor B&C Sheet Metal, Inc.
All sessions will be hosted via Zoom, and campers will need either a cell phone, laptop, or iPad to participate.
To register, call (225) 664-1168. For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net or visit www.artslivingston.org. More information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Listed below are the camps being offered this summer.
Visual Arts Camps with Marita Gentry
Drawing and Coloring, ages 5-9
-- Creating Crazy Cats: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20
-- Drawing Giant Giraffes: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7
-- Owls are a Hoot to Draw: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18
Note: The Arts Council will provide crayons and paper for these classes; only 10 spots available for each class.
Techniques of Drawing and Shading Ages 10 and Up
-- Drawing a Modern Still Life: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23
-- Drawing a Modern Landscape: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11
Note: The Arts Council will provide pens, pencils, and paper for these classes; only 10 spots available for each class.
-- Drawing and Shading a Contemporary Flower: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14
Note: The Arts Council will provided sketch packets; only 8 spots available for this advanced class
Performing Arts Virtual Camps
Beginning Ballet (ages 5-10) with instructor Misty Bibby
-- Session 1: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27
-- Session 2: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 13
-- Session 3: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20
Note: No supplies will be provided; 10 spots available.
Beginning Recorder Classes with instructor Robert Reynolds
This camp is a three week session for ages 9-10. Eight spots are available for children who do not currently have recorders. The ACLP will provide a recorder for each child.
Children will participate in each session for three weeks on Thursdays, June 25; Thursday, July 2; and Thursday, July 9. Each session will run from 6-7 p.m.
